Here’s how much a Chevrolet Blazer 2020 costs in China

Chevrolet has announced official pricing and details for the new Blazer in China, where it is offered in five trim levels, including both the Redline and two RS models.

Starting from seven places at the moment (the five-seat version should be introduced later), it starts at 259,900 yuan ($ 36,732) and rises to 329,900 yuan ($ 46,625) for specification on the shelf. In the US, the Blazer 2020 MSRP is $ 28,800.

Chinese family blazer 4999 mm (196.8 inches) long, 953 mm (76.9 inches) wide and 1736 mm (68.3 inches) tall. With the second and third rows flat, it offers up to 1970 liters (69.6 cubic feet) of cargo space. Users will enjoy the MyLink + infotainment system with OnStar, Apple CarPlay and Baidu CarLife. It supports live updates and offers real-time and weather traffic, music, navigation and more. The car also features keyless entry, climate control and a panoramic sunroof.

Auxiliary drivers are a 360-degree camera system, automatic parking assistance, adaptive cruise control, hill descent control, vehicle stability control, rolling protection, electronic stability control and more.

Power is provided by a 2.0-liter turbocharged Ecotec engine that meets local emissions standards in China 6. It produces 174 kW (236 hp / 233 hp) at 5600 rpm and 350 Nm of torque between 1500 and 4000 rpm, allowing the Blazer to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h (0-62 mph) in 9 seconds. Four driving modes are available in Normal, AWD, Off-Road and Sport modes, allowing the driver to easily switch between front and four-wheel drive. Chevy claims that the Blazer burns 7.4 liters / 100 km (31.8 Mbps) by 2020.

