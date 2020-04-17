Here’s how four people will fit inside a super tiny 114 inches of GM. Wuling Hongguang Mini EV

Wuling has posted new photos of her tiny electric car, and has revealed its official name. Perhaps those who are quick to work with the Wooling range have seen it: it’s called the Hongguang Mini EV. All because the name “Hunguang” is also used in the small MPV sites of Wooling. (Updated 04/17/2020)

Earlier this week, the SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture unveiled the first ever Wuling electric car, the Hongguang Mini EV.

The official photos only show the look of the diminutive EV, but now the Chinese brand has shown new shots that give us a first peek in the salon. Wuling also released the dimensions of the car, and they do not exactly fit our idea of ​​how big a four-seater car can be.

You see, the Wuling Hongguang Mini EV is only 2917 mm (114.8 inches) long, 1493 mm (58.8 inches) wide and 1621 mm (63.8 inches) tall. The wheelbase is said to be 1940 mm (76.4 in).

See also: Tiny Baojun E300 2020 debuts in China as the cutest EV GM

Despite this, it somehow offers four seats, and Wuling means it describes the interior as “surprisingly spacious”. The carmaker claims to have taken inspiration from Japanese Kei cars, small outside but rather spacious inside.

The photos show the “widget” used by Wooling and this is the location of the rear bench where the cargo compartment would be. Basically, this means that the Mini EV can carry four passengers without luggage, or two passengers plus luggage.

All because the rear bench seat can fold flat to create more than 740 liters of cargo space – when loaded to the roof. According to the Chinese carmaker, it has enough space for two 26-inch suitcases or a pram. The Wuling Hongguang Mini EV also offers 12 storage compartments, including a stand.

To say the least, the interior of the first EV Wuling uses a rather minimalistic and functional approach. The dashboard has a digital dashboard as well as climate control and sound switches to the right. There is no center console, a switch to shift gears between the front seats.

Walling did not disclose information about the Mini EV powertrain, but Kornevschyna claims it has a 27hp electric motor powered by a 13.82kW battery. Although the top speed of just 100 km / h (62 mph) legally allows it to travel on the highway, most owners may never travel outside the city.

Wuling will launch the sesame Hongguang Mini EV into the Chinese market in the third quarter of 2020.

