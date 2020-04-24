Here’s how Dance Gavin Dance became more experimental on ‘Afterburner’

[Photo by: Lindsey Byrnes]

The past 15 years Dance Gavin Dance have constantly raised the bar for experiments within the post-hardcore scene. But after playing with the limitations and boundaries of the genre for so long, is there still room for expansion?

From the beginning of Dance Gavin Dance’s latest record, Afterburner, it is clear that they are still a band in development. The ninth full-length of the experimental post-hardcore act, arriving today through Rise Records, she sees their diverse sound pushing into new styles and genres even further than previous efforts. Quite an achievement for a band that has used influences as diverse as R&B, pop, emo, jazz fusion and much more.

“It felt like we were going everywhere on this record,” guitarist Will Swan says. “There were no real restrictions. [On] the last album, I tried to get a little poppier and focus on songwriting while still being able to show the complicated instrumentals and soften it. This time we just wanted to write something and see what comes out. There was actually no other direction than trying to have as many styles as possible represented, and I think it has become quite eclectic. “

Between their last album, 2018’s Artificial selection, and the new album, the band dropped two standalone singles, “Blood Wolf” and “Head Hunter.” Although the two songs had a similar style to their previous record, they found the songs to be standalone to justify separate releases.

“I think we only wanted to release them as singles because we wrote them in a different time period,” said the clean singer Tilian Pearson says. “I don’t think it was any deeper than that. It was a snapshot from another time, and these new songs were a snapshot of us after that.”

Swan explains that the band realized they were going on tour and couldn’t release a new full-length for a while. So in line with their tradition of constantly pumping out new music, they chose to drop the singles alone. It was talked about that we might release them on the new record, but they were so alone and we felt it was an evolution of what we had done before, so we decided to turn those numbers off and let it new record stands alone, ”he says.

But with Afterburner, the songs feel different, with the lighter moments more airy and the heavier moments more chaotic. Sometimes the pop elements are shocking, making you wonder if you accidentally set up a Top 40 radio station, but just like flipping a switch, they hit you in the same breath with a stack of aggressive guitars. The band’s stylistic aspiration to cover as many types of music as possible is also pushed to greater heights, with almost every song presenting new sounds.

“I really like both extremes as a fan,” says Swan. “I listen to heavy things, [and] I listen to poppies. I’m all in between, and I like to mix genres and see what comes out. It’s always a fun challenge to push the heavy and poppy sides of what we do on every album. [On] this album I definitely felt part of it as very poppy, and I liked it, but I wanted to make sure that the heavier influences are presented just as well. We’ve been pretty tough on a few parts so I loved how it turned out but it wasn’t really a struggle but it made it stand out of course. ”

What the band’s development has proven is that each member participates in some sort of side project outside of Dance Gavin Dance. Pearson’s solo venture dives into the lighter shades and vibes of the main project, but the main difference between the two is the freedom to try out ideas as they come to him without working around other people.

“The obvious difference is in Dance Gavin Dance, I only do vocals and write lyrics and melodies. In the solo project I do everything from scratch, so it will immediately have a different tone,” says Pearson. ” and if it feels like it will benefit the song and album, we just go with the flow. [With] the solo project, I put more pressure on my shoulders because I don’t share that workload. I put more emphasis on making poetry easier and more instantly recognizable without reading the text layers. ”

The singer believes that there is no way to separate multiple musical projects as a musician. Ultimately, experimenting in one effect will have an effect on another. However, the diversity in the band that tries out musical ideas with other people is an advantage as it has clearly helped the band continue to develop their sound after consistently releasing new and compelling material for years.

“I think it’s impossible to play musically and not let it influence the main project,” said Pearson. “Everyone has some sort of side project and you learn things by working with other people and just writing that it’s impossible to completely separate yourself from each project and say, ‘I’m going to split this part of my creative lane into this project “and it’s like a natural overflow.”

This clip originally appeared in AltPress Issue 380 with cover stars Palaye Royale. You can read the full interview here.