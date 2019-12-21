Here's how Apple TV has quietly become a robust digital signage solution

Loading...

Digital signage is now everywhere. From the cheap pizzeria to cinemas to major sports arenas, it's everywhere. Rarely do you see signposts that need to be changed manually due to the cost of continuous updates. For small companies, digital signage is often out of reach due to the high initial costs and complexity of the implementation (server infrastructure, complicated software, expensive maintenance, etc.). Thanks to Apple TV, the management API & # 39; s and some cloud-based software, even the smallest stores can now have a digital signage solution.

About Apple @ Work: Bradley Chambers has been managing a corporate IT network since 2009. With his experience in implementing and managing firewalls, switches, a mobile device management system, enterprise-grade WiFi, 100 & # 39; s Macs and 100 & # 39; s iPads, Bradley will emphasize ways in which Apple IT managers deploy devices, build networks to support them, train users, stories from IT management trenches, and ways Apple could improve its products for IT departments.

I have been trying to use the Apple TV from version 2 (the first & # 39; puck model & # 39;) for digital signage. I have used a trick with the Flickr screensaver. I would upload slides & # 39; s to a Flickr playlist and then get the Apple TV from that playlist for its screensaver. It worked well, because even if the Apple TV ran out of power, it would eventually be turned on again in the screen saver after the restart. It was a low budget option and it worked pretty well. We wanted a solution that did not require any cable other than power to the TV and the set-top box. Everything related to data ran on wifi.

Since then we have made a lot of progress with Apple TV and digital signage, and one of them has nothing to do with the actual digital signage software. The first step is to build Apple API's for management to the Apple TV.

With MDM API & # 39; s on Apple TV, an IT department can monitor and configure an Apple TV from a solution such as Jamf. By connecting your Apple TV to an MDM, you can do things like lock the device to a single app, manage AirPlay settings, and set up zero-touch deployment. These settings are vital for the rollout of digital signage.

One app control for Apple TV digital signage

This feature is crucial because it allows you to lock an Apple TV on a single application (such as a digital signage app) so that it cannot be used for streaming via Netflix or Disney +. This control solves the problem of what happens when Apple TV runs out of power or installs and restarts a software update. As soon as the Apple TV is switched on again, the selected app is started automatically.

Check AirPlay settings

Managing AirPlay settings is another strong reason to use an MDM for your Apple TV. You are not forced to manually configure each device to set the correct AirPlay controls. For classroom usage situations you may want AirPlay to be turned on, but for common areas such as a lobby you probably want it to be turned off completely.

Zero-touch implementation

For distributed organizations and organizations with multiple Apple TV & # 39; s this is probably the biggest reason to enroll your Apple TV & # 39; s for a management system. Once you have registered your Apple TV & # 39; s with Apple School Manager or Apple Business Manager, you no longer need to set up or configure the devices manually. An Apple TV goes from unboxing to downloading its configuration profiles and launching its digital signage software in no time.

Apps for digital signage on Apple TV

Kitcast

There are two major apps for the Apple TV that offer solutions for digital signage. The first is Kitcast. I have been using Kitcast for a few years now. In general it was a reliable solution. It is cloud based, so there are no on-site hardware requirements to roll it out. The web app is easy to use. You can upload slides that you have created manually in a program such as Photoshop or Pixelmator. You can also use a built-in editor within Kitcast. With Kitcast you can retrieve photos, videos, a menu board, social updates and more.

Another great feature of Kitcast is how you can have different "playlists" for different groups of Apple TVs that can be changed according to a schedule. Of course Kitcast also supports Apple TV's MDM API & # 39; s. You can easily distribute the Kitcast tvOS app and automatically configure the Apple TV for your account.

There is also an option to configure Kitcast with Apple Configurator, but it is quite a time-consuming process. If you want an even cheaper way to roll out Kitcast, they also offer an Amazon Fire Stick app that works well, but you lose part of the simplicity of the Apple TV implementation.

Carousel

Carrousel has been a player in the digital signage game for years, but the new cloud product is what I'm really looking at instead of their previous server-based solution. They have a deep integration with Jamf Pro, so it's a simple rollout for even the largest implementations. Carousel offers a range of content options that are attractive for organizations that want to use digital signage.

Carousel offers a Core and Pro feature set and you can scroll through the differences to determine which is best for your organization.

Completion on Apple TV digital signage

Apple has turned the Apple TV into a truly attractive platform for digital signage. Their MDM API & # 39; s ensure easy scale-scale implementation for all types of organizations (especially distributed organizations). The Apple TV hardware is reliable and has solid WiFi, so it is cheap to implement as long as you have power. The only thing that I would change is the price.

The Apple TV is quite expensive for $ 149. You can purchase a 32 ″ Fire TV that can access the Amazon app store and use the Kitcast app directly on the TV. It also costs less than the Apple TV box itself. You will undoubtedly lose the manageability of the devices, but if you only have a few TVs, it will be an attractive option. If Apple wants its platform to become a standard for digital signage in the future, a cheaper option for TV hardware becomes essential.

More on Apple TV

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

View 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LflJML10kxA (/ embed)