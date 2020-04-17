Here’s how AEG responds to a refund policy backlash

(Photo via Unsplash / Luuk-Wouters)

If you’ve followed the recent backlash thrown at ticket-buying platforms, you know consumers are very upset. Well, AEG tries to take the best possible care away from customers.

From May 1, AEG will offer a 30-day refund period for all rescheduled shows.

Many people are struggling financially because of the colossal number of layoffs resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and many people have been seeking refunds for concert tickets to shows that are unlikely to take place.

It recently came to light that companies that scalp tickets are eager to do so Stubhub, Ticketmaster, Seat Geek and Viagogo are not doing well financially and are even debating a bailout for the government.

Ticketmaster and StubHub have also quietly changed their refund policies to include only canceled events, not deferred events.

One man was so impressed with the change that he is currently suing StubHub for $ 5 million.

Ticketmaster outlined their refund policy earlier this week. They explained how their business model cash flow currently makes it nearly impossible to receive refunds. Essentially, this made customers even more angry.

According to Billboard, AEG has now implemented a new refund policy that grants cash refunds within 30 days of the show being rescheduled.

For example, if a delayed show is moved to May 1, customers will have until May 31 to receive their refund from AEG. If your shows are not moved to August 1, you have until August 31 to get your money back. Shows that were already moved in March or April are also included. The refund period starts on May 1, so don’t worry about missing the boat.

However, refunds are only made available after a show has been postponed or canceled.

AEG has the same policies as Ticketmaster and StubHub, with canceled events automatically refunded.

More Ticket controversy

Ticketmaster outlined and explained their updated policy late last week. They explain on the page that refunds for rescheduled or postponed events will only be made if the organizer explicitly sets it.

In a scenario where they don’t, Ticketmaster encourages people to test their luck on resale through their own resale market. Of course they forgo their own costs, but it is highly unlikely that someone will order tickets for shows that may never happen now. You can read their full policy here.

Ticketmaster is essentially not there to help you in two scenarios. First, if you cannot resell your ticket. Two if you can’t make a new date for shows for which you have tickets.

On April 15, Ticketmaster attempted to mitigate the response with a statement regarding their business practices.

It discussed the problems Ticketmaster has with giving refunds. They say it is due to the number of events affected. But they predict that they will be able to make refunds for most events in the future.

Read the full statement below.

Ticketmaster is the sales platform for event organizers around the world. Our standard practice is that customers keep the money from their ticket sales. Customers using our platform also retain the ability to set individual policies for their postponed or rescheduled events.

Usually, event organizers have had the flexibility to offer refunds for virtually all postponed and rescheduled events. The unprecedented volume of more than 30,000 events that have been hit so far, coupled with the continued uncertainty about new dates pending approval by regional authorities, has meant that event organizers need extra time to re-organize their events. before they decide to offer refund options.

As of today, more than 11,000 events, including over 4,000 postponed sports, concerts, and arts events, have authorized refunds. While we cannot guarantee that all event organizers will offer refunds for their rescheduled events, we expect the vast majority to make a refund period available once new dates are set. In addition, Ticketmaster will continue to issue refunds for all canceled events.

The entire Ticketmaster team works from home and does its best to respond to all fans and customers. We will continue to keep fans up to date on event status via email and through our Covid-19 event portal.

Judging by the responses on social media, Ticketmaster has only dug himself a deeper hole with their statement.

