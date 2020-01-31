Courtesy of Western Digital

Western Digital, the American hard drive manufacturer that we love more and more, has a new tool for all of us, especially gamers.

WD Black SN750 is the latest SSD product line that focuses primarily on gaming. Here’s everything you need to know about this incredibly powerful SSD:

4. NVMe technology

The biggest change to WD’s SSD is the addition of the new NVMe protocol. Now NVMe is specially optimized for high bandwidth transmission speeds. As a result, the games are loaded, booted, or even downloaded at an unprecedented speed.

3. Storage space

WD SN750 is available in different shapes and sizes. Ranging from 250 GB to a whopping 2 TB. It is designed to address different audiences, whether they are playing or just want a faster and more responsive system for normal use.

2. Variants

The WD Black SN750 is primarily aimed at gamers, but offers two different variants.

They are –

Heatsink Model

Model without a heat sink

The one with the heat sink costs significantly more than the one without. The heatsink allows for a longer game time without affecting the performance of the system and yes, without the SSD heating up. However, we do not yet know how many hours of longer playing with high-quality, visually demanding titles is possible.

1. Price & guarantee

Heatsink Model

The one with the heat sink costs INR 50,000 for the 1 TB variant, while the one with 500 GB INR costs 25,000.

Model without a heat sink

The one without a heat sink costs INR 45,000 for the 1 TB variant, while the 500 GB and 250 GB variants cost INR 22,000 and INR 13,000.

Both models have a five-year limited warranty.

Are you getting WD Black SN750 for your PC?