Here's everything that's wrong with my Holy Grail 260,000-mile Grand Cherokee Jeep

Last month I went through hell trying to fix and drive home an extremely rare 260,000 mile Jeep Grand Cherokee with manual transmission that I bought for $ 700 in Middle Of Nowhere, Colorado. Ultimately, my friend Brandon and I did a miracle, and the jeep is now sitting in my back yard in Michigan. But just because the trip made it doesn’t mean that The Grail is flawless. No, no, this jeep takes a lot of work. Here you can see what is still broken.

After driving my rare manual transmission, the Jeep Grand Cherokee, for the first time in 1994, I knew that it would take some work to make the Jeep drivable. I didn’t even want to think about how much work I would spend on it. To put it in pristine shape, such a rare machine deserves to be there.

In Colorado, Brandon, a reader named Anthony, and I tightened the front tie rod bracket to fix the loose steering, replaced the slipping clutch, replaced the brake pads, bled the front brakes, repaired the front washer and broken U-joints the rear drive shaft. But that’s about it; We did the bare minimum to get the jeep across the country and nothing more.

The jeep is now sitting in my garden and is in a fully drivable condition, but still full of defects. So many that I would say getting the jeep in “good” condition would be such a miracle as I needed to drive this jeep across the country at all:

I found some rust!

I’m pretty sure this jeep has lived all its life in Grand Junction Colorado (it was sold by a dealer in Grand Junction in 1994, I have confirmed), a place in the desert where cars generally don’t rot as much like here in Michigan.

And indeed the underbody of this ZJ is like new, although I found some rust under the driver’s door. I cut that off with an angle grinder and hope it won’t be a big deal because I really want to have only one working vehicle that is not eaten by Fe2O3. Is that too much to ask, auto gods?

Cracked interior plastic, loose cladding, dirt

Although I didn’t expect the jeep to rust, despite the sunshine in Colorado, I expected cracks in the plastic interior. And I found that. The dashboard shown above has a number of cracks.

Even the door panels are cracked:

Some of the flaws have less to do with sunshine that causes the plastic to fail than with generally inferior components. The rear cover for access to the lamps for the rear middle high-mounted brake light is missing and the surroundings are cracked:

The covering part around the radio is also defective:

All clips with which the plastic cover of the control box is attached to the center console have broken. Now the trunk lifts up and shows a white towel. I assume that someone is stuffed in to dampen the transmission noise.

This broken bezel is crap because this part is Unobtanium. I can find a lot of parts for the engine and the gearbox as they are identical to those of XJ Cherokees and YJ / TJ Wranglers. And I can remove a lot of body and inner parts from other ZJs. But manual ZJ-specific inner parts such as this shift boot or the clutch pedal? Forget it.

I may need to use 3D printing to solve this problem.

The paneling on the back of the load compartment roof also falls down:

Even the plastic cladding on the A-pillar is loosened and held in place with a screw:

The carpet is also really disgusting:

I also miss my rear headrests (the bench has been folded down for now because I have a heavy axle in the back of the jeep):

And there are a few tears in my headliner:

Electric locks, wiper switches, automatically dimming rear-view mirror

What is great is that most of the internal electrical components work in this jeep. Electric seats, electric mirrors, electric windows, air conditioning – everything works well. But there is a button on the doors that does not do what it says on the label: the door lock switch.

When pressed, there is a quiet sound in all doors, but no unlocking or locking. It’s not a big deal since I’m used to driving vehicles with manual locks, but this jeep is so close that I can do it as well.

There is another button that doesn’t work as well as it should: the intermittent wiper switch on the turn signal lever. The problem is that I can’t turn the windshield wipers to “low” with a light drizzle. You only work with “max” and that is annoying.

Fortunately, I can only find a new turn signal switch and whatever causes my lock to fail at a junkyard. Hopefully I can also find an auto-dimming mirror that works because mine doesn’t do a lot.

Why it is worthwhile for someone to place an automatically dimming mirror over one of these standard mirrors is a mystery to me. However, since this was supplied with an automatically dimming mirror, I will equip it ex works.

Something is not right

I’m not quite sure about that, but I think that the factory-made off-road shock absorbers of the “Up Country Suspension Group” have been blown because the rear is very clinking and the ride feels a bit fast. I’m going to check the pendulum rod connections, but I really think these shocks are long gone.

Ideally, I would have these dampers overhauled or find new ones as there is nothing cooler than an original Jeep Grand Cherokee, but these options can be prohibitively expensive trying to paint them blue.

There is no front drive shaft



In the first Craigslist ad, the seller announced that the ‘94 Jeep Grand Cherokee “ZJ” lacked the front drive shaft. Fearing that I could drive over the Rocky Mountains during a snow storm, I had someone from the Facebook Marketplace drop by the Grand Junction garage, gave him $ 50 and he gave me the shaft. Literally.

That’s because the drive shaft was way too long and I wasted half a Benjamin. So I’m still looking for a new jeep so that this jeep can be powered by four wheels, as the Jeep gods intended.

The front lower wishbone on the passenger side is bent

When I applied the ZJ’s front brakes, I noticed the curved lower wishbone on the passenger side. It explains why I have to turn the steering wheel to the left to keep the jeep in a straight line.

I bought a new wishbone in Grand Junction because I thought we would replace it if Brandon and I had free time. However, we did not have time and discovered that the wishbone was not a safety risk. Still, it would be nice if this was fixed and the jeep was properly aligned sometime in the near future.

Wheels and tires need work

This alignment will help to prevent my future new tires from wearing out prematurely. I say “future” because I will have to grab some new rubber soon. Those who wrap my poorly cut bikes are from 2013 and look a little rough.

As much as I appreciate the lack of salt and mud in Grand Junction, it is clear that the sun is taking its own toll. This big burning ball between the tires, paint and plastic in the interior occasionally gives cars a violent blow, even if this blow is not quite as severe as that of the salt truck in the north.

Rear tailgate struts don’t hold the door up

In the classic Jeep Cherokee / Grand Cherokee manner, the gas pressure springs that are supposed to hold the tailgate do not work. It’s not a big deal; I’ll try to get a few from a junkyard, or if I feel like a baller, I’ll buy a few new ones from a parts store.

Broken windshield

For some reason my windshield cracked a few days after I returned from Colorado. I assume that the cold temperatures in Michigan have uncovered some pre-existing security vulnerabilities in the glass.

The power antenna is gone

I don’t know what happened to the motor antenna, but it is broken and has been replaced with a small cable. I can still hear the antenna motor turning when I park the car. I bet I can fix the problem with little effort.

The driver’s rear side panel has a large bump

It may be difficult to see in the photos, but the driver’s rear side panel is pushed slightly in front of the fuel filler flap. Note that the rear door protrudes further than the side panel. The two should be flush:

You can see some cracking Bondo on the torch:

It’s actually a big bump, but it’s so flat that it’s not too obvious.

Bad paint, bad exterior cladding, bad roof rack

The paint is bad.

How really bad.

How really, really, really bad.

And the roof was hit hardest by the sun. You can see a lot of peeling off the clear coat, some surface rust, and some plastic roof rack strips that come loose.

These damn black stripes sometimes make a loud pop when I drive down the highway while knocking on the roof.

As we talk about the top of the jeep, the rear washer detached from the hatch. The bumper trim has also come off:

But worse than that is the fact that the rear bumper cover is pretty cracked and needs to be replaced:

The engine is not perfect

The 4.0 liter engine runs reasonably well, although it occasionally stumbles. It also smokes quite a bit during takeoff. If I’m lucky, the valve stem seals are worn out (these are the rubber donuts under the valve cover that run around the valve stems). In the worst case, it is a head or ring problem, even though I am not losing any coolant and the engine is performing well. I bet he passes a compression test with flying colors.

The serpentine belt will need to be replaced soon. It squeaks quite a bit and although I can check if the noise is caused by a pulley problem, replacing the belt still seems to be a good preventive maintenance.

I also noticed that the airbox lacks some clips that hold the lid, and the thermostat seems to be seeping away some kind of liquid:

Speaking of the thermostat, I think it’s the wrong one because the engine runs cool as shown below (note that the oil pressure looks good now that I’ve fixed the transmitter and wiring harness):

I’m throwing in a 195 F thermostat with a new gasket, and that should solve both of these problems.

The air conditioning does not work

None of my Jeeps except my 1985 Jeep J10 Pickup has working air conditioning. I don’t know if there is a problem with the compressor, the condenser, the evaporator, the receiver dryer or the hard pipes. I really have no idea. But early Chrysler-era jeeps only had garbage air conditioners. I’m not going to fix that while I’m living in Michigan.

Where is the underride protection plate of the transfer case?

One of the things that make this Jeep special is the fact that it is not only a rare manual Jeep Grand Cherokee, but also a well-equipped one. The Hunter Green Jeep has electric doors and windows, heated exterior mirrors, an overhead console and the Up Country Offroad package.

This package contains special springs and shock absorbers, tow hooks and an underbody protection group. I have my fuel tank and steering protection plates, but the armor under my transfer case is nowhere to be found! The unibody and transfer case cross members are threaded, so it was definitely there at one point, but now it’s gone forever.

I bet I can find a replacement in a junkyard.

The tinted glass is terrible

The front passenger window has tinted windows that make everything appear blurry outdoors. I think someone tried to paint the fronts themselves and did a terrible job.

The headlights are crap

Obviously the headlight on the driver’s side is in poor condition because a small plastic clip that is supposed to press over a ball pin is broken:

The light is missing from these photos because the tuna repair we used to return from Colorado was obviously not a long-term repair, so I went out and grabbed a new light from the junkyard.

Unfortunately, as shown above, the back of the new light in which the light bulb is inserted is slightly different, so next time I have to be a bit more careful when I go to the yard to get replacements.

Even the passenger’s parking light is not great. It looks faded yellow and the blinker underneath lets in moisture.

Noise from the gearbox and rear axle gearbox

The rear differential area grinds somewhat and becomes louder with increasing load. The transmission makes a noise even in fifth gear (but more of a high whine) and I can hear some bearing noise from the input shaft when I leave the clutch idling.

I knew this jeep had some problems, but if I put them all on this list, it all seems a little overwhelming. Gosh, there are a lot of things that need to be fixed.

This jeep runs and drives quite well and the body is solid, but it’s still a shit.