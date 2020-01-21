Here's another look at what a Corvette C8 might look like as an SUV

With all the recent discussions about the possibility that the Corvette is derived in its own brand, the designer TheSketchMonkey has decided to imagine what a Corvette C8 SUV might look like. It’s not a blank paper effort, you think, but a quick digital conversion of the coupe to a five-door crossover.

Shortly after the new Corvette was introduced to the world in mid-2019, rumors surfaced suggesting that General Motors would launch a dedicated Corvette brand to build a sedan and crossover / SUV from 2023.

In creating this Corvette SUV, the designer began by considerably increasing the ride height of the sports car before making some modifications to the front end and the side skirts to be slightly more suited to an all-terrain vehicle. Then the transformation really started in earnest with the roofline stretched back and the side air intakes removed to make room for an additional set of doors for the second row.

Of course, the Corvette C8 has a central engine and if it were to generate an SUV, this vehicle would obviously switch to a more traditional front engine configuration.

The finished creation is quite intriguing (well, for what it is) and has the striking appearance of a potential rival to the Lamborghini Urus. However, we remain doubtful that a Corvette SUV will hit the market, at least not anytime soon.

In December GM GM Mary Barra commented on speculation that the Corvette name was derived from her own brand, not seeming convinced that it was a good idea.

“I think you have to be very careful because you have to understand what makes the brand the brand,” she said. “So I’m not going to say never, but I think if General Motors were to do something, we would assess it very, very carefully. Corvette means something so special for so many people. “

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AtFu3mihYyY (/ integrated)