Here’s another air-cooled Volkswagen you’ve ever heard and this time it’s kind of like a jeep

These vehicles are both Brazilian, and are Jeep-like machines designed for possible military use. That’s one thing truly remarkable about the Beetle, with all its Love Bug and ’60s-flower power, peacenik cultural connotations, has been transformed into war vehicles a number of times.

We count only (chronologically) how many separate projects have been carried out in order to build a military Beetle variant: first and perhaps most notable is the Kubelwagen, the German WWII team, and the Schwimmwagen, the 4×4 amphibious variant; then came the Buggy Country of Australia, originally designed for the Australian Army but ended up being more of a farm worker; then we have the famous Volkswagen Type 181 / Thing, which is still used in some military; and now we have this fella, the VW of Brazil Vemp, originally built to be considered for use by the Brazilian Army. Oh, and there’s also the Chenowth Scorpion DPV, the VW sandrail rapid-attack vehicle that is widely used during Operation Desert Storm.

These are six separately designed military vehicles, all based on the old VW Beetle’s basic mechanics. Of course, the Chenowth owed the most, we suppose, but it’s still a VW-derived machine.

Return to Vemp; in 1976, it seems that the Brazilian Army is calling for a new general purpose light military vehicle and for some reason it is still unclear, VW Brazil has decided to develop a new design, instead of starting with something like the Type 181 and tweaking to suit your needs.

The result seems a pretty smart and capable guy, with simple, flat body panels and good packaging, having all the usual features you would expect in a vehicle like this: top of the canvas and doors, folding windshield, good ground clearance. , sturdy ground protection, trailer hooks and trailer attachments, dirty bumpers, all slattered in a hard olive paint.

Both four- and four-wheel versions were built. The 2WD used the rear axle / entry axles from the Type 2 and Thing buses, taking an additional ride height and torque the same way VW did back in the 1940s with Kubelwagen.

The 4×4 variant had a full differential at the front, driven by a transmission shaft from the rear engine.

In the end, the Brazilian army chose the safest option, a current Jeep Willys, which in Brazil was actually owned by Ford do Brazil. Therefore, VW did not take the contract, and Vemp’s story may have ended there. The fact that he writes this whole sentence should mean that this is not the case.

During the Vemp bidding process, VW do Brazil reached out to Dacunha Transportes for bids on roofing for Vemp. After VW lost the army contract, Dacunha dusted off his plans and began building a Vemp clone called the Jeg.

The Jeg was built on a standard VW Fusca chassis (what Brazilians call the Beetle) starting in 1977, and used the 2WD Vamp design, although at least one 4×4 was produced.

There was some minor reticence, but the Jeg was almost the civilian version of the Vemp.

It seems that about 500 Jegs were built between 1976 and 1985, enough that there are some YouTube videos of Jegs and their proud owners outside:

That one is really appealing with its light green paint and canvas fabric. It seems that the civilian Jeg had an opening trunk that the original Vamp, with its spare tire, was missing, but that seems to be the biggest change today.

Here is another video of that Jeg:

This is a good ride from above, including some US-standard Jeep Box Taillights:

Here’s a video of a bunch of fun little guys, showing some with twin-carb engines:

This should come from a bunch of Jeg content, at least for a while.

