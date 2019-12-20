Here's a package: Christmas packaging goes green

Loading...

For companies working with paper products, this means rethinking the art of presenting gifts to loved ones.

Ms. Anthon now generates approximately $ 200,000 a year in revenue by helping small businesses and corporate clients present professional looking end-of-year gifts.

It is "the weirdest thing in the universe", but after seeing hundreds of Australians trying to wrap gifts, she says it is obvious that the most of us don't think about the process and end up wasting a lot of material.

For 2019, his main advice to customers has been to avoid non-biodegradable packaging such as paper with glitter and to try to use alternative materials whenever possible.

"People stick to paper, but they are much more aware of the paper they use," she says.

Magazines like Good Weekend can also be a good canvas because of their full-page images, she says.

"Recycled paper is fabulous – I love wrapping it with newsprint or with cards that I have already collected. You get a lot of ephemera, you can use it."

Vivienne Anthon, founder of Daily Wrap. Credit: Luis Enrique Ascui

The Wrapping Paper Company general manager Jarrod Dam says there has been little decline in demand for paper products in the wholesale and retail markets this year.

Mr. Dam oversees the Wrap Co and Inky Co brands, which provide paper for complementary gift wrapping services across the country. Over the years, the company has faced the environmental impact of paper products and has an environmental impact statement detailing its investments in renewable energy projects, including the Hepburn wind farm in Victoria.

"Wrapco uses 100% Greenpower certified wind power provided by Powershop and a 60 kilowatt solar system to meet our energy consumption," he says.

While concerns about sustainability affect customers' spending habits, eco-focused brands say their packaging products are also in demand.

Earth Greetings Sustainable Packaging Products

Adelaide-based Earth Greetings sells greeting cards and sustainable packaging to retailers across Australia.

This Christmas, he's already out of bamboo decorations, while his recycled cards and hemp wrapping twine are key categories at this time of year.

"We hope people will be more eco-friendly. There is a lot of plastic at this time of year, including around cards and wrapping paper. All of our products are completely plastic-free, "said sales manager Rebecca Robinson.

Emma is the small business reporter for The Age and Sydney Morning Herald, based in Melbourne.

