Here’s a closer look at Apple TV + comedy ‘Mythic Quest’ before launch on February 7th

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet is slated to launch on Apple TV + on Friday, February 7th. It’s the first comedy to appear on Apple’s streaming service, and we have a first trailer that gives a better idea of ​​what to expect from the show, as well as some comments from the cast and co-creator / executive producer / Stars Rob McElhenney.

Mythic Quest was created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz in Philadelphia. They all also act as executive producers for the new Apple TV + Comedy.

We got a little glimpse of the show for the first time when the first trailer was released last June, and today we have a two-minute trailer with the first look that gives a better idea of ​​the antics we’ll see when the series goes on February 7 starts. Here is a summary of the show:

Meet the team behind the greatest multiplayer video game ever. But in a workplace where it’s about building worlds, forming heroes, and creating legends, the most competitive fights don’t take place in the game, but in the office.

At first glance, Rob McElhenney, co-designer / executive producer / star, also comments on what makes the show unique and fun.

Take a look at the full trailer at first glance below and stay up to date with all original shows and films on Apple TV +:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EyAeEUkUHhA [/ embed]

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

For more Apple news, visit 9to5Mac on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jo_jaPGej4w [/ embed]