SMITHERS, B.C. – A spokesman for the hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet says they have given “guidelines” to the RCMP and provincial and federal politicians on the treatment of those who oppose a gas pipeline.

After a meeting in Smithers, B.C., Na’moks says he and other chiefs have met RCMP Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Strachan, as well as local new democrat MP Taylor Bachrach and provincial forestry minister Doug Donaldson.

Na’moks says leaders have asked Strachan to ensure that officers maintain peace and not take violent action against pipeline opponents, who have set up camps and cut down trees along the road to a natural gas pipeline construction site.

Coastal GasLink has signed agreements with all 20 elected First Nation councils along the planned 670-kilometer route from northeastern British Columbia to the LNG Canada export terminal in Kitimat on the coast, but heirs say the project has no permission.

RCMP spokeswoman Dawn Roberts confirmed that a series of meetings is planned and ongoing.

But she says in an email that out of respect for those involved and in the spirit of what they are trying to achieve, she will not share what is being discussed before all meetings have taken place or decisions have been made.

She says the RCMP is committed to facilitating dialogue between those involved.

“We remain hopeful that these efforts will result in a solution. This has been and remains our focus, ”she says.

The RCMP issued a statement on Wednesday stating that it has launched a criminal investigation into traps that could cause personal injury after patrolling the area where trees across the road have been felled.

Officers found stacked tires with jugs of fuel in them, as well as bags of fuel-soaked rags. They also found trees on the side of the road that were partially cut down, which, according to the RCMP, could be overturned by the wind.

Roberts says the research is progressing and remains active.

Na’moks says the trees have been felled for the safety of supporters of the hereditary chiefs of the Wet’s Wetet.

Coastal GasLink responded to an interview request with a mailed statement.

“Coastal GasLink is approved today, allowed and under construction with more than 1,000 people working on it to build it safely and responsibly,” says Suzanne Wilton in the statement.

She pointed to a press release stating that evacuation, sorting, personnel, housing and other activities are planned in January between Chetwynd and Kitimat. The company has awarded $ 870 million in contracts since the final investment decision was made in October 2018, it says.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 10, 2020.

Amy Smart, The Canadian Press