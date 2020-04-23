Here you see the first teaser of “Paradise City”

(Photo via Sumerian Films)

It’s been almost two years American Satan“S spinoff series Paradise City was announced. After a long wait, we finally got the good news in December that it would hit the small screen in 2020.

Now we’ve got even more great news that our first teaser trailer for the rock band show arrives May 1.

After a dark period of light news following the announcement, we finally started hearing the word from Paradise City in December.

We learned that the show is coming in 2020 and that it has eight episodes. We also have a new take on the Relentless and Bella Thorne in the role of Lily Mayflower.

Then, a little closer to the New Year, we learned some details about one of the late actors Cameron BoyceFinal roles – Simon Ostergaard. Boyce died suddenly in July 2019.

In that update we saw a photo of the Ostergaard tire – the Flux.

Now we finally have a date for a teaser trailer. The official Paradise City Instagram announced the news late on April 22.

The teaser shows Brides black veil front man Andy Biersack in his roles as Johnny Faust, Thorne and Boyce as Mayflower and Ostergaard, respectively.

May 1 – first videoteaser drops 💥 thank you all for your patience 🙏🏼 #paradisecityshow #andyblack #andybiersack #bellathorne #cameronboyce

Biersack also shared the great news on his social media.

I’m so excited to share with you that the first video teaser for season 1 of the @paradisecity TV series is May 1st! #pardisecity #americansatan @sumerianfilms @ashavildsen

Produced and directed by Ash Avildsen, founder of Sumerian Records, the American Satan movie debuted on October 13, 2017. It starred Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack and Ask Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce among other things. The duo were among the members of the Relentless with vocals from Biersack Palaye Royale front man Remington Leith.

The American Satan spinoff was first announced in June 2018, and the original cast teased their return in September of that year. Bruce confirmed that he would be returning with Biersack and former pro wrestler Natalie Eva Marie signed as a new addition in November 2018.

Twilight actor Booboo Stewart also returned after the original film appeared in a photo behind the scenes alongside the new addition Bella Thorne in May.

The show will have a rock-stable cast of talent, because we got the news last summer, too Sleeping with sirens front man Kellin Quinn joined the cast. We learned that earlier in December Juliet Simms would also play a role in Paradise City.

Are you excited for Paradise City? Let us know in the comments below!

