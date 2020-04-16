Here you can watch every Marvel movie in perfect order

(Photos via Marvel)

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 delayed until later this year, there is no better time for one Wonder marathon. The launch of Disney + placed the majority of these films in one convenient location, making them even easier to view.

With over 10 years of Marvel magic under our belt, finding the perfect sequence to watch all of our favorite superhero movies can be quite daunting. That’s why we’ve made a list of each movie in chronological order for your viewing pleasure.

Not sure where to stream those selected movies that are elusive to Disney +? Don’t be afraid. We have also taken care of that. There’s nothing wrong with watching the movies in the order they are released, especially with post-credits scenes that fit beautifully in the next release. However, if you’re looking for a more story-based timeline, we’ve got you covered.

However, keep in mind that listing the MCU storyline requires a bit of bending with regard to the timeline. For instance, Doctor Strange starts earlier Civil war but ends after that Civil war. There are a few movies that jump around in timelines, but generally this is closest to a chronological order.

Get ready for stage 4 of the MCU with a full list of Marvel movies in the story order below!

Captain America: The First Avenger (1940s)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JerVrbLldXw (/ embed)

Available on: Disney +

Takes place in the 1940s, Captain America: The First Avenger starts the chronological list. The film follows fan favorite Steve Rogers as he attempts to join the U.S. Armed Forces. Ultimately, he is accepted into an experimental program that turns him into Captain America. The movie gives us our first real look at HYDRA. It also introduces us to Bucky Barnes and Peggy Carter, two key figures in upcoming Marvel movies. The movie jumps a bit around the chronological timeline and ends 70 years later in the present time.

Captain Marvel (1995)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z1BCujX3pw8 (/ embed)

Available on: Disney +

Marking the MCU’s first female-led film, Captain Marvel pushed things higher, further and faster in the Marvel universe. Set in 1995, the film follows Kree warrior Carol Danvers as she lives her life on Earth. With the help of Nick Fury, she tries to unravel the secrets of her past. While we’ve seen a lot of Fury in movies based on release order, this is the first introduction to story order.

Iron Man (2010)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ugaeA-nMTc (/ embed)

Available on: Disney +

If you look in order of release, then Iron Man will be the one to kick you off. The first movie in Marvel’s Phase 1, Tony Stark captured the hearts of millions with his philanthropic playboy attitude. Iron Man takes place in 2010 and also gives us a first look at feminine badass Black Widow.

Iron Man 2 (2011)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BoohRoVA9WQ (/ embed)

Available on: Disney +

Shortly after the first Iron Man movie in the chronological timeline, we see the effects of the world finally realize that Stark is Iron Man. Powerful new enemies and army pressure continue the journey through the Marvel timeline Iron Man 2.

The Incredible Hulk (2011)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xbqNb2PFKKA (/ embed)

Available on: Amazon Prime

The second movie Marvel released in 2008, fans are introduced to the incredibly smart scientist Bruce Banner. Struggling to find a cure for the gamma rays that transformed him The Hulk, Banner comes face to face with an extremely powerful enemy known as The Abomination. Universal owns the rights to the movie, so if that doesn’t change, don’t count on him going to Disney + with its Marvel counterparts.

Thor (2011)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JOddp-nNNvQ (/ embed)

Available on: Disney +

Released in 2011 and then takes place, Thor gives fans a glimpse into the world of Asgard, gods and more. The film serves as a key piece in building crucial information about the nine realms, with the post-credit scene giving us a closer look at the Tesseract from the first time Captain America movie.

The Avengers (2012)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eOrNdBpGMv8 (/ embed)

Available on: Disney +

S.H.I.E.L.D. director Fury forms a “dream team” of Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor, The Hulk, Captain America and Hawkeye in an attempt to defeat Earth’s last threat. The first Avengers movie four, there are plenty of easter eggs scattered about giving directions for future episodes.

Iron Man 3 (2012)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oYSD2VQagc4 (/ embed)

Available on: Disney +

After the events of The Avengers and the chaos and destruction that rained down on New York, Stark is consumed with worry and insomnia about how to keep the world safe Iron Man 3. After grabbing a powerful enemy known as The Mandarin Stark that he relies so heavily on, Stark must turn to instinct and ingenuity to protect not only the world, but the people he loves most.

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=npvJ9FTgZbM (/ embed)

Available on: Disney +

The sequel to Thor isn’t exactly a fan favorite in the MCU. But it does play a crucial role in preparing for the future Avengers movies. It’s not our first glimpse of the Infinity Stones, but the film’s post-credit scene marks the first time the term ‘Infinity Stones’ is used and also refers to the Aether as one. It may not be everyone’s goal when they want to watch a Marvel movie, but it is the key to laying the groundwork for it Avengers: Infinity War.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7SlILk2WMTI (/ embed)

Available on: Disney +

Who doesn’t love a good movie about conspiracies? Joining forces with Black Widow forces Captain America to deal with an unexpected enemy that strikes a little too close to home. Not only will we get a glimpse into Black Widow’s past, but we’ll also be re-introduced to Barnes in his new role as The Winter Soldier and Captain America’s new ally, The Falcon.

Guardians of the universe (2014)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d96cjJhvlMA (/ embed)

Available on: Disney +

A gang of misfits and an exciting space adventure, Guardians of the universe expands the Marvel Cinematic Universe to, well, the universe. The film also introduces us to another Infinity Stone – the Power Stone – and offers more information and development in the storyline.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (2014)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUn05hdkhjM (/ embed)

Available on: Disney +

The Guardians return when Marvel fans get a better idea of ​​our gang of misfits. Old enemies become new allies as the team struggles to keep their small family together, revealing Peter Quill’s true parentage.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tmeOjFno6Do (/ embed)

Available on: Disney +

The Avengers are forced to reunite after Stark’s peace program fails, turning into Ultron, which is hell for human extinction. Along the way we meet the powerful newcomers Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch.

Ant man (2015)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pWdKf3MneyI (/ embed)

Available on: Disney +

Although unknown at the time of release, Ant man would play a key role in the last episode of the Avengers movies. This hilarious MCU movie introduces fans to Pym Particles, a term we’ve become all too familiar with Avengers: Endgame.

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FkTybqcX-Yo (/ embed)

Available on: Disney +

As a new system of accountability emerges after the events in New York and Sokovia, the Avengers are divided over the accords in Captain America: Civil War. As the debate escalates, members are forced to choose sides, with consequences that will ripple through the MCU.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2016)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n9DwoQ7HWvI (/ embed)

Available on: FX and Amazon Prime

Tom Holland is sweet Spider Man character makes his solo film debut Spider-Man: Homecoming. While learning to embrace his new superhero identity under the watchful eye of Stark, Peter Parker soon has to put his powers to the test while facing the evil villain Vulture. equal to The Incredible Hulk, whereby Sony holds the rights to the Spider Man movies, you won’t soon notice that these Marvel movies are coming to Disney + soon.

Doctor Strange (2016-2017)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lt-U_t2pUHI (/ embed)

Available on: Disney +

Following a neurosurgeon who is forced to turn to the mystical arts for healing, Doctor Strange gives Marvel fans their first look at the multiverse and the power of timelines. Make sure not to skip these as it plays another important role in providing background information for the latter two Avengers movies.

Black Panther (2017)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xjDjIWPwcPU (/ embed)

Available on: Disney +

After T’Challa returns home to Wakanda after his father’s tragic death, he is challenged for not only the role of king, but Black Panther also. It’s a brilliant movie that has won the hearts of Marvel fans everywhere, making the phrase ‘Wakanda Forever’ a well-known saying among MCU diehards.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v7MGUNV8MxU (/ embed)

Available on: Disney +

In what is probably the most comical of the Thor movies, our hero is in a gladiatorial match against his fellow Avenger, The Hulk. In a race through the universe and against the clock, Thor must prevent his sister from destroying Hela Asgard. The end of the movie begins Avengers: Infinity Warso make sure you look it all the way through.

Ant-Man and the wasp (2018)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8_rTIAOohas (/ embed)

Available on: Netflix

The sequel to Ant man finds our hero forced to figure out how to balance his home life with his new superhero responsibilities. Although the exact timeline for this film has been left ambiguous on purpose, it is believed to occur just before or during the events of Infinity War, as the post-credits scene takes place during the closing moments of the movie. You can find it on Netflix until the previously agreed contract ends and the movie is sent to Disney + July 29.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ZfuNTqbHE8 (/ embed)

Available on: Netflix

What many call the beginning of the end are our beloved Avengers facing their greatest enemy yet –Thanos. With the fate of human existence at stake, the Avengers must face their greatest challenge yet as they try to prevent Thanos from getting all six Infinity Stones. equal to Ant-Man and the wasp, Infinity War makes the leap from Netflix to Disney + June 25.

Avengers: Endgame (2018-2023)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TcMBFSGVi1c (/ embed)

Available on: Disney +

The heartbreaking conclusion of the Avengers sage, Endgame left us all with broken hearts and tears in our eyes. The film opens with our heroes dealing with their daunting defeat as they try to find a way to undo the damage done by Thanos. What unfolds is an epic ending to an incredible storyline in the MCU.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2024)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nt9L1jCKGnE (/ embed)

Available on: Starz and Amazon Prime

While Endgame Originally expected to complete the Infinity Saga, Marvel President Kevin Feige later revealed Spider-Man: Far From Home would complete the first three stages of the MCU. Just like the first independent film, in which Sony also has the rights to this, we will unfortunately not see it on Disney + soon.

Phase 4 was originally scheduled for May 1 with the highly anticipated release of Black Widow, but unfortunately the film’s release was postponed to November 6 due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to rumors about the film, it will take place after the events of Civil war.

Disney + shows such as will also be released this year The Falcon And The Winter Soldier and WandaVision, which also fall into the MCU canon.

How do you plan to prepare for phase 4? Sound off in the comments below!