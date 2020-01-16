Here you can view all the best photo nominees from the Oscars - Entertainment & Life - Austin 360

Thanks to a powerful film-in-theater culture, Austin still has the most Academy Award nominees in many rooms for the best image announced Monday. Here you can catch them this weekend, on the couch or in a cinema seat. Read our versions of the nominations on austin360.com.

• “Ford v Ferrari”: Screening at Gateway, Hill Country, Metropolitan, Sky Dripping and Southpark; available on request January 28

• “The Irishman”: stream it now on Netflix

• “Jojo Rabbit”: screening for Alamo Lakeline, Alamo Mueller, Arbor, Hill Country, Metropolitan, Pflugerville 20 and Violet Crown; available on request 4 February

• “Joker”: screening at Cedar Park, Gateway, Metropolitan, Stone Hill and Violet Crown; now available upon request

• “Little Women”: Screening for Alamo Lakeline, Alamo Mueller, Alamo Slaughter, Alamo South Lamar, Arbor, Cedar Park, City Lights, Evo, Galaxy, Gateway, Hill Country, Lake Creek, Moviehouse 620, Pflugerville 20, Round Rock 14 , Sky Dripping, Southpark, Violet Crown and Westgate

• “Wedding story”: stream it now on Netflix

• “1917”: Screening at Alamo Lakeline, Alamo Mueller, Alamo Ritz, Alamo Slaughter, Alamo South Lamar, Alamo Village, Barton Creek, Flix, Galaxy, Gateway (also in IMAX), IPic, Hill Country, Lake Creek, Lakeline, Metropolitan, Moviehouse 620, Lantana Moviehouse, Pflugerville 20, Tech Ridge, Sky Dripping, Southpark, Violet Crown and Westgate

• “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”: Screening on Alamo Ritz (certain dates), Hill Country and Round Rock 14; now available upon request

• “Parasite”: screening at Alamo South Lamar, Alamo Village, Arbor, Metropolitan, Pflugerville 20 and Violet Crown; now available upon request

