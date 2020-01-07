Here you can read how you can still get a free upgrade for Windows 10

Loading...

How to upgrade an old PC to Windows 10 – for free

The much-hoped free upgrade offer from Microsoft for Windows 10 ended last year, right? Maybe not. Here’s how you can get yours.

Updated January 7, 2020: Thank you to the many readers who have continued to report first hand that this procedure is still working. The vast majority of reader reports confirm that this upgrade is still available. A small number of readers have reported that the upgrade has failed due to a Setup error or a compatibility block. For details on resolving these errors, see “This free upgrade offer for Windows 10 is still working. This is why – and how you can get it.”

Everyone knows that the free upgrade offer for Windows 10 ended on July 29, 2016, right?

That was the time when Microsoft officially terminated the Get Windows 10 program and, to the relief of many, stopped forcing the GWX tool on the PCs of unsuspecting users who were perfectly satisfied with their current version of Windows and were not in the mood to upgrade.

From July 30, 2016, the upgrade notifications stopped and the GWX app began to disappear. In theory, this means that the only way to get a Windows 10 upgrade is to pay for it.

The funny thing is that nobody told the people who are running Microsoft’s activation servers. That means that today, more than three years after the free upgrade offer is supposedly terminated, you can still upgrade to Windows 10 from Windows 7 or Windows 8.1 and claim a free digital right without being forced to hoops to jump.

You can also still upgrade Windows 10 Home to Windows 10 Pro using a product key from an earlier business edition of Windows 7, 8 or 8.1 (Pro / Ultimate). That can save you $ 50-100 in OEM upgrade costs if you buy a new PC with Windows 10 Home pre-installed. (For details without hassle, see upgrading from Windows 10 Home to Pro.)

In this post I discuss the basic principles of a Windows 10 upgrade. I will also discuss the relevant licensing issues, which (as always) are confusing.

Upgrade an old PC to Windows 10

At the beginning of 2017 I recycled an Intel PC with a small form factor that previously worked full time in the living room, with Windows Media Center on Windows 7 Ultimate. When I finally pulled the plug from Media Center after the release of Windows 10, I had put this little device on a shelf.

The GWX utility was never installed on this PC and it was never offered a Windows 10 upgrade through Windows Update.

As part of my digital cleanup, I decided to perform the Windows 10 upgrade from Windows 7. I fully expected that after the upgrade was complete, the system would fail to activate and I was asked for a product key.

Imagine my surprise when I was greeted with this screen instead.

One digital license, no product key required.

I confirmed the same order on two different virtual machines, both made from the beginning and with clean, fully activated installations of Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 respectively. I have repeated those steps on test PCs regularly in the intervening three years and from January 2020 I still receive confirmation from people who have seen the same results on their PCs at home or in the office.

If you have a PC with a “real” copy of Windows 7/8 / 8.1 (Home or Pro edition, correctly licensed and activated), you can follow the same steps that I did to upgrade it to Windows 10.

To begin, go to the Windows 10 download web page and click Download tool now button. After the download is complete, double-click the executable file to run the Media Creation Tool.

With this tool you can directly upgrade or create separate media.

If you have downloaded the Media Creation Tool on the machine that you want to upgrade, and you are planning to upgrade only one PC, you can Upgrade this PC now option and are done with it.

If you are running the utility on a different PC, or if you just want more flexibility, choose the second option and save the installation files to a USB drive or as an ISO file.

After the download is complete, double-click the ISO file to link it and open a File Explorer window; or, if you have chosen the option to create a bootable drive, open the USB flash drive in Explorer and run Setup from there. Note that you cannot boot from the newly created USB drive or DVD to perform an upgrade. You must run the Windows 10 installer from your currently installed and activated copy of Windows.

Then follow the prompts to complete the upgrade. You are not prompted for a product key, and when the upgrade is complete and you are connected to the Internet, you have a digital license for Windows 10, which you can confirm by going to Settings> Update & Security> Activation.

The digital license is linked to that specific device, which means that you can reformat the disk and perform a clean installation of the same edition of Windows 10 at any time. You do not need a product code and activation is automatic.

Is your license valid?

And now the big question: if you use this upgrade, is the resulting license valid?

The entire “free upgrade” offer was always accompanied by language which, to put it politely, was a bit squishy. And the language around the end of that offer is just as vague. For example, see the answers I highlighted here in the Microsoft Windows 10 Upgrade FAQ:

The formulation here is remarkably vague.

That is a very foreign language. The free upgrade via the Get Windows 10 app ended on July 29, 2016. Similarly, the discussion of product codes says that a key will be needed “to make this tool work” (not true) but does not say a word about licenses.

And unlike the curious “Genuine Windows” label on older upgrades, the activation screens for a Windows 10 upgrade specifically confirm the existence of a “digital license.”

Anyway, the free upgrade offer has been expanded, at least for people who use assistive technologies. The frequently asked questions on a separate page even called it a “free upgrade offer” and emphasized that it was not limited to specific supporting technologies. (I regularly use the Magnifier tool in Windows, which is undoubtedly a supporting technology.)

Of course I am not a lawyer, and this column is not legal advice. But I will say that I have personal confidence in the activation status of each PC that has been upgraded using the tool on that page during the eligibility period.

This extension was, I think, a very big nod and wink, designed to make it easy for those who wanted a Windows 10 upgrade to still get it, while they were the OEM partners who were not too happy with the years of emphasis on upgrades, then satisfy new PC sales.

Unfortunately, I say “was” because the extension (which itself was extended) officially ended on January 16, 2018. The page that previously ran an Upgrade Assistant now displays a message about the expiration of the offer.

The big question now is whether Microsoft will ever disable the code on its activation servers that issues digital licenses after an upgrade from an earlier Windows version. I have continued to test that scenario and I can confirm from January 2020 that it is still working.

I still hear from readers who share their experiences. If you have used this technique on a PC, click on my name at the top of this message and use the contact form to let me know how it went for you.