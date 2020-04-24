Here you can browse the ‘Saw’ franchise this weekend

(Photo via YouTube)

If you’re looking for some horror movies to watch while isolating at home, Syfy has you covered this weekend as they show all Saw movies.

On Sunday (April 26) they run a marathon where you can see all your favorite traps from the entire series.

The marathon starts bright and early, so you’ll want to set your alarm if you plan to catch everything.

It starts at 830 AM ET and runs around midnight on Sunday evening.

They screen every movie, except unfortunately the very first movie that started the series. It will conclude with the network premiere of Jigsaw from 2017.

You can see the official schedule below.

8:30 am – SAW II

10:30 am – SAW III

1:00 PM – SAW IV

3 pm – SAW V

5:00 PM – SAW VI

7:00 PM – SAW: THE FINAL CHAPTER

9:00 pm – JIGSAW

More about Saw

Leigh Whannell like James Wan have featured the franchise’s notorious Billy doll in some of their movies. Some people saw Billy The Puppet turn up in both Upgrade and The invisible man recently, however.

Wan managed to sneak a subtle reference to it Annabelle in Aquarius which arrived in 2018.

According to Movieweb, Wan threw the creepy doll into a scene at the beginning of the movie for a very short moment. They also asked him about the cameo, but he pushed the question aside.

“I don’t know what you’re referring to. (Laughs) I have no idea what Easter Egg you’re referring to here, if it’s an Easter egg … Maybe Patrick Wilson is really Ed Warren impersonating King Orm? What can I say? I would like to see that movie, how about that? “

Furthermore, Wan managed to stop Billy in his 2007 film Death Sentence. As noted by Bloody Disgusting, he also got the creepy pop in Dead Silence and Insidious.

You can read more about the Easter eggs people found here.

Are you excited about the marathon on Sunday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

