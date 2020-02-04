Here Wendy starts serving breakfast

DUBLIN, Ohio – The battle for breakfast gets a new player on March 2.

That is the moment when Wendy enters the ring and debuts his long-awaited menu for the increasingly competitive time slot. The launch comes six months after the fast food chain has announced that it wanted to be in this growing category.

And Wendy’s already needs his colleagues on Twitter:

Wendy’s serves a mix of new items and twists on her customers’ favorites, including the Breakfast Baconater and a Frosty ccino.

The full menu consists of nine sandwiches. Three are on croissants, including two options with eggs (sausage, egg and Swiss cheese or a bacon, egg and Swiss cheese) and a maple bacon chicken croissant. Similar egg sandwiches are also sold on cookies and classic sandwiches. It also sells new side dishes such as potato wedges and replaces its coffee blend.

Wendy’s currently offers some breakfast products at around 300 locations. The nationwide launch “offers incredible growth opportunities,” said Todd Penegor, the president and CEO of the company, in a previously released statement. Wendy’s has around 6,000 locations nationwide.

Breakfast is one of the few growing segments for the industry, according to NDP, the food industry. Late night is also, but not that fast.

If all goes well, Wendy’s breakfast sale predicts 10% of the daily sale. But it is not expected that breakfast will be profitable sometime until next year.

There are uncertainties about this endeavor. Wendy’s earlier attempt to sell breakfast flopped in 2012. And the breakfast is expensive. The chain expects to spend around $ 20 million to hire around 20,000 employees and serve breakfast in all its stores. Investors bought the shares when Wendy announced the news in September, but the shares have now risen 27% year-on-year.

Wendy’s will have enough competitors in the breakfast room, including McDonald’s, Dunkin ‘and Panera.

Dunkin ‘, which experimented with healthy breakfast products, launched a breakfast sandwich made last year with a vegetable Beyond sausage and luring customers with a trendy new option. Panera strengthened the menu with new offers and IHOP unveiled plans for a new store, Flip’d, which will serve a freshly prepared breakfast on the go.

McDonald’s, perhaps the colossus of breakfast, extended the morning rate with two new chicken sandwiches last morning. The gamble of the chain when launching the all-day breakfast in 2015 has proved successful.

