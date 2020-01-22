Here we go again: Reminder of 2.4 million additional Hondas and Acuras from 1996 to 2003 on Takata airbags

Honda has announced a new safety campaign in the United States that involves approximately 2.4 million vehicles, equipped with Takata inflators different from those that caused the chaos.

The Acura 2.2CL 1997-1998, 2.3CL 1998-1999, 3.0CL 1997-1999, 3.2CL and MDX 2001-2002, 3.2TL 1999-2001 3.2TL 1998-2000 Honda Accord Coupé and Sedan, 1996-2000 Civic are concerned. Coupe and Sedan, 1997-2001 CR-V, 1998-2001 Odyssey and 1997-1998 EV Plus. The Ouzuzu Oasis 1998-1999, a rebadged version of the first generation Odyssey, is also mentioned by the NHTSA.

According to the document made public by the company, all of them include non-nitrogenous conductive airbag inflators (NADI propellant) manufactured by Takata, which do not contain the propellant based on ammonium nitrate stabilized in phase. The inflators could absorb air and humidity, which could cause a rupture in the event of an accident, which would spread shrapnel into the cabin, or cause the under-inflation of the cushion, thus not protecting the driver . In any case, the occupants could suffer serious injuries and even death.

Honda is aware of three breakups, one in Texas in 2012 that resulted in an injury and two in junkyards in Japan in 2015 and 2018. Takata also informed the company of two other breakouts in Australia last fall, involving another automaker, and provided them with relevant information.

The automaker has started to inform dealers of the action and owners are expected to hear the company “on or around” on March 9. As spare parts, namely the driver’s side front airbag inflator, are not yet available, the owners will be contacted by post. by Honda once these are available. During this time, they can reach NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236, Honda / Acura at 1-888-234-2138 or Isuzu at 1-866-441-9638.