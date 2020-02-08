Here the show comes back in 2020

Blacklist Season 7 will reappear on TV screens in March 2020. Photo credit: NBC

NBC has confirmed the return flight date for season 7, episode 11 blacklist. The show was interrupted after the season 7 finale, episode 10 titled Katarina Rostova, aired on NBC on December 13, 2019.

Since the show has paused, fans have been wondering what’s next after Liz (Megan Boone) helped Katarina (Laila Robins) and Bertie escape the FBI, and Liz staged their assassination to Red (James Spader ) switch off.

Although the blacklist’s official Twitter account tweeted in December that the show would be back in March 2020, fans remained in the dark about the exact date the show returned.

When does The Blacklist return for season 7, episode 11?

According to TV Guide, NBC has confirmed that The Blacklist Season 7 will return for Episode 11 on Friday, March 20th, at 8:00 p.m. Easter.

Two new episodes of the series (episodes 11 and 12) will be broadcast on March 20 from 8 / 7c in a row.

What happened in the last episode?

In episode 10, Liz discovered that Maddy Toliver, the woman next door who hired her as Agnes’ nanny, was her mother Katarina Rostova. Katarina and Bertie kidnapped Liz and held her in her apartment.

Red and Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) later visited Liz in their home and found evidence that she had been kidnapped.

The task force started looking for Liz. Agent Alina Park (Laura Sohn) interviewed Bertie and Katarina, who hid their identities under the pseudonyms Gregory Flynn and Maddy Toliver.

The task force soon learned, however, that Gregory Flynn was a pseudonym for Bertie Chernov, the storage expert Dr. Skovic engaged.

Red and Dembe realized that Bertie was living next to Liz after Agent Park told them that she had interviewed a man in the apartment house who was called Gregory Flynn.

The FBI moved the house, but Liz helped Katarina and Bertie escape through an underground route. Katarina later staged her attempt to throw Red Off.

In the final scenes, Katarina called Liz and told her that she was still alive. She asked Liz to keep it secret.

What’s next for Liz?

Season 7, Episode 11 blacklist will start where Episode 10 left off.

The executive producer John Eisendrath told the fans in an interview with TV Guide how to proceed with Liz. He announced that Liz will team up with her mother Katarina against Red. That means fans will have to deal with intense family drama in the second half of season seven.

Meanwhile, Red believes Katarina died in the assassination he witnessed. Liz knows the truth that Katarina is still alive, but hides her from Red. She pretends to work with Red while secretly helping her mother get the information she was looking for.

After Eisendrath:

“So you have a great family triangle, a great dynamic, and the last half of the season will examine this relationship and ultimately lead to a point where we will experience the truths we have been waiting for for a long time and we will have an ultimate confrontation between Raymond Reddington and Katarina Rostova. “

The blacklist will return to NBC on Friday March 20 at 8 / 7c.