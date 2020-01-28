Welcome to a new week of wrestling fun! This time it’s the day after Monday Night RAW. Of course, that means it’s time for another RAW In A Nutshell. This time it’s not just any RAW In A Nutshell. No, this time it’s the RAW In A Nutshell after the Royal Rumble. It was a big night in Houston when WWE officially started off the WrestleMania road. This week’s RAW is all about Royal Rumble Fallout. We know who won the men’s and women’s rumbles … but we don’t know who they’re going to fight. We know Edge returned in the Rumble, but we still don’t know why or how. So let’s look at RAW In A Nutshell for answers. Let us open this without further delay!

Best match of the night:

It wasn’t a match tonight. Tonight was about the final segment. That doesn’t mean we didn’t have good matches … but this final segment hit all the right spots.

First, we got an explanation of how and why Edge had to come back. He was serious, he was honest and he was passionate and emotional.

Then we got the desire to meet again.

Then the true colors came out.

Emotional roller coaster ride? Yes. Effective? Absolutely. Are you looking forward to the payout? Do you bet?

The worst game of the night:

Charlotte and Asuka. Just a strange game from the way it was set up and run.

Star of the night

Edge and Randy Orton.

Edge because he deserves it. Back after nine years … nine long, tough, challenging years. Orton because he executed such a diabolical angle perfectly and (hopefully) safely.

Spot of the night:

R … K … No!

Instead of a #RatedRKO reunion, @RandyOrton delivered a #RKO on his former buddy @EdgeRatedR. #RAW pic.twitter.com/SaBtASLiDc

– WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2020

Orton with the chairs in the middle of the ring. Well, it started with the RKO above … but the whole segment was excellent.

Game of hunch? No, it was Edge’s first night in RAW and it ended in a devastating end.

Jobber of the night:

Mr. Vice had to go to Rowan … but that would be too easy.

Instead, I go with Gallows and Anderson. Because these guys won the world’s best tag team not long ago … and lost a 2v1 handicap match against the 2020 Royal Rumble winner tonight.

Excitement of the night:

There is not much to say here. The speakers tried to say that Liv Morgan was upset with Lana … for reasons I’m not sure. Let’s face it … Morgan is a better and a more frequent artist. It’s only upset because someone wants this action.

Holy Sh ** moment of the night:

Undoubtedly the end of the show.

We can’t get enough of # RatedRKO. # RAW #EdgeReturns @RandyOrton @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/keunyDbEdv

– WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2020

We know Edge had serious neck issues. And we know he wouldn’t be there if he wasn’t medically cleared up. It took nine years to resolve. Let Randy Orton come out, tease a Rated RKO reunion, and then destroy Edge? Easy way to curb Orton’s inclination to faces.

Randy Orton makes a play to become the most hated guy in the WWE #EdgeReturns #Raw pic.twitter.com/pgqLQ9qfuq

– WWE reviewer (@WWECritics) January 28, 2020

The crowd immediately hated Orton. The fear for Edge was palpable. Orton’s pace was slow … it was deliberate … it was perfect. The ten-week burn for a WrestleMania match is underway.

I loved EVERYTHING about this Edge / Orton segment.

The slow pace took Orton away from everything. It was terrifying and he played it perfectly.

The live audience ate everything, they hated Orton with passion.

🔥🔥🔥 Feud right there #Raw #EdgeReturns pic.twitter.com/0O4dCDUEv0

– WWE reviewer (@WWECritics) January 28, 2020

Serious side note – though I know that all of this is written in scripts and I have no doubt that they rehearsed the snot out of those spots … that’s serious next-level trust Edge has in Orton.

Botch of the night:

I don’t have a botch. Instead, I just don’t really like the match between Charlotte and Asuka. Maybe it was just me, but it seemed sloppy to me, at least occasionally. From the entire lineup to so many places during the game. I expect something cleaner from them, and it wasn’t.

Remarkable moment:

So we have now moved on to the planned title defense for the 24/7 championship? And Mojo says that he will defend anytime, anywhere, and now he has an “offensive lineman” in the form of the apparent NXT call Riddick Moss?

Either be crazy and disrespectful like the 24/7 championship … or make it more legitimate (and better looking) and make it a 21st century television championship (which I think would be a good move).

General lowlights:

As much as I may have hated the chaos between Charlotte and Asuka … and so tired I am seeing No Way Jose and the Conga line that he stole from Adam Rose … all of this was overshadowed by some bigger moments.

Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar were good.

Orton and Edge? Phenomenal from the charts.

General highlights:

We are pleased that you asked “What if?” @EdgeRatedR. #RAW #EdgeReturns pic.twitter.com/VGxpxwaO37

– WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2020

After the last bell:

Perhaps this was not one of the best RAWs in a while, but it gave us some of the better segments that the show easily produced in a few months.

McIntyre is over and will only get further.

Orton could recently appear in WrestleMania as the most hated man in the WWE. This means that the match between Orton and Edge should cost a lot of money (and my early vote for a major event at this point).