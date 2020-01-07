Here is yet another version of the TCL foldable phone concept

Loading...

Last year, Samsung and Huawei practically tried head to head to bring the best foldable phone to the market first. On the other hand, TCL made it clear that there is no hurry at all.

At CES 2020, the company showed another version of its foldable telephone concept. With absolutely no plans to actually make it.

The same thing TCL did last February at the Mobile World Congress with its interesting curvaceous hinge. However, the latest design looks different and is much, much more eye-catching.

The first thing I noticed was the really cool prism design on the outside. Coupled with its shiny green color, it gave me serious mermaid vibrations.

The back has a really nice prism design.

Picture: ZLATA IVELEVA / MASHABLE

There are four cameras and an LED flash on the back. But the front (when folded) stays super smooth. Although I personally would have liked to see another display in this free space.

Inside is a flexible 7.2-inch display where you can see a lot of content. No matter whether you want to watch your favorite program in full or if you want to see several things at once in split screen mode.

However, one obvious thing is missing, namely a front-facing camera. The first thing I noticed when I opened it was how strange it looked without one.

Since it is a prototype, there are of course many things to improve.

It felt pretty comfortable holding it with one hand.

Picture: ZLATA IVELEVA / MASHABLE

To begin with, it doesn’t feel very high quality. I’m not sure how I feel about the texture of the prism design, and holding it in my hands felt pleasant but chunky. The crease is also very visible.

Do you see this fold?

Picture: ZLATA IVELEVA / MASHABLE

However, the overall performance was not as smooth as possible. When I tapped the display, I noticed a certain delay and had some problems accessing the split screen function.

But it really doesn’t make sense to be too critical, as this is just one of many foldable concepts that TLC has developed.

However, it’s not the most elegant model that looks foldable.

Image: zlata iveleva / mashable

When exactly can we expect the company to release its final version? Let’s just say whenever the company is happy with the product.

“We intend to launch a foldable device this year, but if we have got to that point and the experience is not meaningful enough and we can (not) introduce it at a relatively affordable price, we have no problem waiting, if we have to. “Jason Gerdon, Global Communications Manager at TCL, told Mashable.

Given that the price of the Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X is over $ 2,000, it’s refreshing to think that there will soon be a foldable phone that won’t break the bank.

Let’s just hope it doesn’t feel as cheap as it could cost.