Here is when Love Is Blind Episodes appear on Netflix

If you’re used to the usual variations on dating reality TV shows, Netflix may have an answer for you. Their new series Love is blind, created and hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, combines different elements of your typical dating show with a big turn: the participants don’t see each other personally until they have made a decision about their relationship. If the unusual starting point has aroused your interest, here is the overview of how and when you can tune.

Netflix is ​​testing a different kind of release strategy Love is blind. In the past, streaming programs have usually followed one of two patterns: drop entire seasons at once (a model that Netflix itself pioneered and largely preferred, with a few exceptions), or release weekly episodes to mimic the old-fashioned model of watch TV on ‘real’ networks. However, according to this show, the ten episodes are divided into three separate, staggered groups People. First, the first five episodes will arrive just before Valentine’s Day, on February 13, presumably at midnight PST, like most Netflix shows. A week later, on February 20, four more episodes will be released. Finally the season finale (which is actually two hours of alternating episode) arrives on February 20.

The series not only shows the potential couples who meet and flirt when they cannot see each other – it follows them as they re-enter their real lives and try to make relationships work, such as the after-series Bachelor education finals. There is a touch Married at first sight in that too: the couples get directly from their blind “pod” relationships and their weddings are just a few weeks away from their return to the real world. It is all the accelerated romance of it The Bachelor mixed with the blind encounters of The circle, and it certainly makes a big impression when the first episodes appear on February 13.