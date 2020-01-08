Here is week 2 of your exclusive Kayla Itsines training

Loading...

Painful feeling? Which is good. You are Week 2 of the training plan that I made specifically for Refinery29’s 2020 Clean Slate program. (You can find Week 1 here.) These trainings all last 28 minutes and are great if you have limited time.

Each training in this series consists of two circuits that each contain four exercises. Set a timer for seven minutes and complete the movements in Circuit 1, equip a rest period of 30 seconds at the end of each round (one round is all four exercises in a circuit) so that you can keep your shape throughout the entire workout . (You must try to complete as many laps of each circuit as possible within seven minutes.)

Then rest for 60 seconds before you start circuit 2. Repeat both circuits again for a full training of 28 minutes!

There are five days of workouts here, which must be completed in seven days. How you fill them in, and in which order, is up to you, but I do not advise you to do resistance exercises on consecutive days. Instead, you should aim for a LISS (low intensity, steady-state cardio) or recovery session on the days between resistance training to allow for sufficient recovery.

In this slide show you will find the training sessions, repetitions and accompanying videos. But if you need more information about performing these exercises, download Week 2 of the Kayla Itsines x Refinery29 PDF here.

MATERIAL: Dumbbells (5 – 10 pounds each), chair and recovery band.

TIP: Little time? Complete Circuit 1 and Circuit 2 for a fast 14-minute full-body workout. It may be fast, but you can still feel the burn!

Kayla Itsines is a global fitness trainer based in Australia with the SWEAT app.

Day 1: Full Body

CIRCUIT 1:

Glute Bridge

12 repetitions

Push-ups (knees)

12 repetitions

Static failure

16 repetitions (8 per side)

Split Squat

10 repetitions

Rest

30 seconds

This is considered as one circuit or lap! You must try to ride as many laps as possible

possible within seven minutes for every resistance training circuit this week.

CIRCUIT 2:

X Shelf

16 repetitions (8 per side)

Seated row (neutral, recording tape)

12 repetitions

Tricep Dip (chair)

12 rep high knees

High knees

20 repetitions (10 per side)

Rest

30 seconds

Day 2: Full Body Recovery

This routine takes 10-15 minutes in total and you must complete it once.

gluteal muscles (Figure 4 stretch)

60 seconds (30 per side)

TFL (Foam roller)

60 seconds (30 per side)

Traps (Thoracic; Foam Roller)

40 seconds

Four-point Thoracic Rotation

12 repetitions (6 per side)

Straight leg suspension with one leg (recording tape)

16 repetitions (8 per side)

Buttock muscles (foam roller)

80 seconds (40 per side)

Wide child pose

40 seconds

Hip flexor

80 seconds (40 per side)

Day 3: Legs

CIRCUIT 1:

Cup Squat (Dumbbell)

12 repetitions

Falling back & kneeling

16 repetitions (8 per side)

In & out of shelf

10 repetitions

Bridge with one leg

16 repetitions (8 per side)

Rest

30 seconds

CIRCUIT 2:

Double-Pulse Squat

12 repetitions

Romanian Deadlift (Dumbbells)

12 repetitions

Glute Kickback

16 repetitions (8 per side)

Extended side board (knees)

40 seconds (20 per side)

Rest

30 seconds

Day 4: Lower body recovery

This routine takes 10-15 minutes in total and you must complete it once.

gluteal muscles

60 seconds (30 per side)

Calves (foam roller)

60 seconds (30 per side)

Hamstrings (foam roller)

60 seconds (30 per side)

quads

80 SEC (40 per side)

Calves & Hamstrings

80 seconds (40 per side)

Straight leg suspension with one leg (recording tape)

16 repetitions (8 per side)

Kidnappers (V-Sit)

40 seconds

Hip flexor

80 SEC (40 per side)

Day 5: Arms & Abs

CIRCUIT 1:

Seated row with one arm (resistance band)

16 repetitions (8 per side)

Bent leg up

12 repetitions

Alternating Bicep Curl (dumbbells)

16 repetitions (8 per side)

Incline Plank Rocks (chair)

12 repetitions

Rest

30 seconds

CIRCUIT 2:

Lay-Down Push-Up (Knees)

12 repetitions

Heel cranes

20 repetitions (10 per side)

Curved Inverted Fly (Dumbbells)

12 repetitions

Incline Mountain Climber (chair)

20 repetitions (10 per side)

Rest

30 seconds

