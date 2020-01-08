Here is week 2 of your exclusive Kayla Itsines training

Painful feeling? Which is good. You are Week 2 of the training plan that I made specifically for Refinery29’s 2020 Clean Slate program. (You can find Week 1 here.) These trainings all last 28 minutes and are great if you have limited time.
Each training in this series consists of two circuits that each contain four exercises. Set a timer for seven minutes and complete the movements in Circuit 1, equip a rest period of 30 seconds at the end of each round (one round is all four exercises in a circuit) so that you can keep your shape throughout the entire workout . (You must try to complete as many laps of each circuit as possible within seven minutes.)
Then rest for 60 seconds before you start circuit 2. Repeat both circuits again for a full training of 28 minutes!
There are five days of workouts here, which must be completed in seven days. How you fill them in, and in which order, is up to you, but I do not advise you to do resistance exercises on consecutive days. Instead, you should aim for a LISS (low intensity, steady-state cardio) or recovery session on the days between resistance training to allow for sufficient recovery.
In this slide show you will find the training sessions, repetitions and accompanying videos. But if you need more information about performing these exercises, download Week 2 of the Kayla Itsines x Refinery29 PDF here.
MATERIAL: Dumbbells (5 – 10 pounds each), chair and recovery band.
TIP: Little time? Complete Circuit 1 and Circuit 2 for a fast 14-minute full-body workout. It may be fast, but you can still feel the burn!
Day 1: Full Body
CIRCUIT 1:
Glute Bridge
12 repetitions
Push-ups (knees)
12 repetitions
Static failure
16 repetitions (8 per side)
Split Squat
10 repetitions
Rest
30 seconds
This is considered as one circuit or lap! You must try to ride as many laps as possible
possible within seven minutes for every resistance training circuit this week.
CIRCUIT 2:
X Shelf
16 repetitions (8 per side)
Seated row (neutral, recording tape)
12 repetitions
Tricep Dip (chair)
12 rep high knees
High knees
20 repetitions (10 per side)
Rest
30 seconds
Day 2: Full Body Recovery
This routine takes 10-15 minutes in total and you must complete it once.
gluteal muscles (Figure 4 stretch)
60 seconds (30 per side)
TFL (Foam roller)
60 seconds (30 per side)
Traps (Thoracic; Foam Roller)
40 seconds
Four-point Thoracic Rotation
12 repetitions (6 per side)
Straight leg suspension with one leg (recording tape)
16 repetitions (8 per side)
Buttock muscles (foam roller)
80 seconds (40 per side)
Wide child pose
40 seconds
Hip flexor
80 seconds (40 per side)
Day 3: Legs
CIRCUIT 1:
Cup Squat (Dumbbell)
12 repetitions
Falling back & kneeling
16 repetitions (8 per side)
In & out of shelf
10 repetitions
Bridge with one leg
16 repetitions (8 per side)
Rest
30 seconds
CIRCUIT 2:
Double-Pulse Squat
12 repetitions
Romanian Deadlift (Dumbbells)
12 repetitions
Glute Kickback
16 repetitions (8 per side)
Extended side board (knees)
40 seconds (20 per side)
Rest
30 seconds
Day 4: Lower body recovery
This routine takes 10-15 minutes in total and you must complete it once.
gluteal muscles
60 seconds (30 per side)
Calves (foam roller)
60 seconds (30 per side)
Hamstrings (foam roller)
60 seconds (30 per side)
quads
80 SEC (40 per side)
Calves & Hamstrings
80 seconds (40 per side)
Straight leg suspension with one leg (recording tape)
16 repetitions (8 per side)
Kidnappers (V-Sit)
40 seconds
Hip flexor
80 SEC (40 per side)
Day 5: Arms & Abs
CIRCUIT 1:
Seated row with one arm (resistance band)
16 repetitions (8 per side)
Bent leg up
12 repetitions
Alternating Bicep Curl (dumbbells)
16 repetitions (8 per side)
Incline Plank Rocks (chair)
12 repetitions
Rest
30 seconds
CIRCUIT 2:
Lay-Down Push-Up (Knees)
12 repetitions
Heel cranes
20 repetitions (10 per side)
Curved Inverted Fly (Dumbbells)
12 repetitions
Incline Mountain Climber (chair)
20 repetitions (10 per side)
Rest
30 seconds Now go back and repeat week 1 and again this week for a full four-week workout!
