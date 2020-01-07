Here is the two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso repairing his own broken racing car

Loading...

Screenshots: Motorsport.com on Twitter

It is very gratifying to see Fernando Alonso, the two-time Formula 1 champion, where the driver is only a tiny part of a gigantic team of engineers who lie in the sand and repair his broken Toyota in the Dakar.

Alonso drives in one of the 4WD Toyota Hiluxes in the highest class of the Dakar Rally. In contrast to one of the 2WD buggies.

Alonso couldn’t escape a hole and turned into a corner of the truck, which was definitely a roadside problem. Or, well, not on the side of the road, as the whole thing is far away in the desert.

The Dakar is a strong competitor to the world’s toughest big race, and although it’s part of the Saudi PR machine this year, it’s delightful to see such a leading driver as isolated from the dependable and mechanical side of cars is that get dirty. Alonso raced and won in the F1 era, when the cars were probably the farthest from a normal car, when the F1 machines had wings and winglets so that they were more about airplanes than automobiles.

But F1 is not the Dakar.