Here is the forbidden horror movie Ice Nine Kills that you want to see

You know Spencer Charnas as the charismatic frontman of metalcore horror kings Ice Nine Kills. You may have guessed that he likes horror movies. When it comes to all things slasher, splatter, guts and gore, Charnas has seen it. In this exclusive APTV, the singer reveals his list of 10 must-see horror movies essential during quarantine.

Charnas has long been obsessed with the genre. Fans know that Ice Nine Kills’ 2018 album The Silver Scream is fueled by his love of horror movies. The selections he offers in this APTV video span decades. Media companies have a saying, “If it bleeds, it leads.” That refers to people’s fascination with front-page headlines about violence and murder. For Charnas, that sentence probably determines which movie selections are on the tour bus after the performance.

Given the amount of horror movies he shot, you’d think Charnas is completely insensitive to the genre right now. But he speaks with reverence and hollow humor on this carefully curated list. He certainly drops some great classics. But there are a few movies that even the most ardent fans of the genre may have missed.

If you’re troubled at home, Charnas’s choices are guaranteed to make you flinch. His list can change your sleeping habits during the pandemic closure. Think about it. You look at some of his choices and you are too afraid to sleep. The sun rises, you feel comfortable, and then you fall awake at night. Foam, rinse, repeat. Spencer Charnas and his list of quarantined horror movies isn’t just the subject of the new APTV video. It is a groundbreaking coping mechanism in dealing with the psychological demands of the pandemic. Just don’t go overboard. Because you never sleep when you have a weapon under your pillow. You cannot fight what you saw on a screen.