Here is the first teaser trailer for Fast 9

Screenshot: MovieClips trailer

“Fatherhood means you can’t live a quarter of a mile at a time.” I wish I had made it up because I seem to be making fun of the trailer for the next Fast & Furious film, which appears to be titled The Fast Saga. But no, it’s just one line from Dom Toretto in the trailer for the trailer for the film.

Dom and Letty are parents now! Things have changed! Her child’s name is Brian, just like Brian O’Connor, who was played in real life by Paul Walker before his death.

Dom is busy doing daddy’s stuff, like Brian giving him tools while repairing a tractor, and Letty is doing mom’s stuff, like Brian giving a chain for protection, instead of, I don’t know, doing witness protection.

I haven’t seen the 7th or 8th film in the series, but I regretted going through Hobbs & Shaw. I’ll also watch the full trailer when it hits the market this Friday before deciding whether to catch up on these films or play “See You Again” while saying goodbye to this franchise forever.