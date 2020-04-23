Here is the first review of the Hyundai Veloster N 2020 and its DCT

Just a few days after the 2020 Hyundai Veloster N was introduced with an additional eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, South Korean car journalists were already able to put out a modified hot hatch.

The Veloster N, like its siblings, the i30 N and i30 Fastback N, is a very impressive car, so much so that it actually won the Road & Track Car Performance Test at the end of last year when equipped with the standard six-speed. manual transmission.

The test below from YouTuber Asian Petrolhead is not the most exciting review of the new 2020 model that we are likely to see, but it gives us a first impression of how to ride it and how the new wet dual-clutch transmission works. on the racing circuit.

Read more: 2020 Hyundai Veloster N Lands with eight-speed DCT

Anyone who has driven one of the Hyundai N models will know that when equipped with an affordable limited-slip electronic differential, it will be able to take off corners at an impressive rate with a very small lower bottom. It is no different here, and the dual-clutch transmission allows you to keep your hands on the wheel while the person pulls away from the g forces tested during the turn.

The reviewer notes that when the car is moving normally, the eight-speed moves very smoothly. However, when in Sport or N mode, the transmission gives a nice kick when changing gears.

Hyundai has implemented a number of different systems to make the DCT as enjoyable as possible. For example, it includes “N Grin Shift” (NGS) mode, which increases torque by 7 percent, from 260 lb-ft (352 Nm) to 278 lb-ft (377 Nm) for 20 seconds, allowing turbocharger overload and maximize the transmission response.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qLIXoZ3prKE (/ embed)