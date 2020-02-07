Here is the first boring Ass Formula One color scheme from 2020

On Thursday morning, the Haas F1 team unveiled the car with which it will compete in the 2020 Formula 1 season. Freed from the ridiculousness of his Rich Energy partnership, the team managed to get rid of its dull black and gold color scheme – which Elizabeth gave D + a rating last year. Able to make their own way, from scratch, the sky was the limit when designing the team’s new livery. They had the opportunity to grab the carp and make their car look fresh and new.

And what did they do? They became as boring as they could and paint the damn thing black, red and white. I have no other reaction than to shake my hands with disgust. When you have all the colors in front of you on the planet, why do you choose the most boring choices? Ya basic.

Sometimes you wake up in the morning and put your whole heart into your work, and sometimes you just call it up. Did the livery not planned at all on the day it was planned and did he just throw a winger at the higher UPS day of the presentation?

No matter how boring the implementation, the rest of the car looks good. As you probably know, Haas had a terrible season in 2019, with only 28 points and nine race retirements. The team says it learned from its mistakes and used them to improve this 2020 car. The car is reportedly derailed by an upgrade at the Spanish Grand Prix that did not deliver the results the team was hoping for. Shortly thereafter, the team put all its efforts into the development of the 2020 chassis. It will be interesting to see if that has paid off.

“It’s always exciting to see the development of a new Formula 1 car and the VF-20 must undoubtedly deliver where our previous car didn’t,” said team boss Guenther Steiner. “With the rules that remain stable this season, we have improved our understanding of the car and scrutinized ourselves more to find solutions and applications that we can use in the design of the VF-20.

“Last year was definitely a disappointment, which I had never asked for, but you learn from such situations – we all have that. Everyone on the team was forced to look at themselves and understand what they could do better. I look forward to having the VF-20 make its debut. As always during testing, you want a lot of things, but many kilometers, reliability and speed would be welcome if we prepare for the first race in Australia. “

The team will again use the same driver combination as Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grossjean.

