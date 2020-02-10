Here is the fake CV that Lori Loughlin’s child used to get into USC: feds

A fake lecture that lied about the performance of one of the daughters of TV star Lori Loughlin has turned up in the disgraceful national admission scandal.

The document, issued by federal prosecutors and obtained over the weekend by the Boston Herald, does not mention which daughter, Olivia Jade or Isabella Giannulli, refers to it, although the graduation date of high school mentioned for the nameless girl, 2018, corresponds to Olivia Jade.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo GiannulliAP

Anyway, the resume claims that the teenager at the time was an award-winning crew athlete – although neither of the girls is believed to have ever participated in the sport.

Boasting gold medal wins at the San Diego Crew Classic as early as 2014 and a “skills” with “awareness, organization, direction and direction”, the resume adds that the Loughlin daughter “is very talented and has been successful in both men – like ladies boats. “

Olivia Jade Giannulli and Lori LoughlinAFP / Getty Images

It even claims brutally: “Her sister is currently on our list and fulfills the position in our # 4 boat.”

Before she became notorious in the scandal, Olivia Jade was best known as an online influencer who encouraged her and makeup, while her sister appeared in a few TV works, mainly as Loughlin’s daughter.

Loughlin and her husband-fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli are accused of shooting half a million dollars to buy their daughters away to the University of Southern California.

The couple claims that they gave the money in good faith because they thought it was just a donation to the school and did not know what Rick Singer from the university student brain was doing.

Singer has announced the alleged schedule, involving dozens of well-to-do parents and prestigious schools.

