Here is the 2020 Ford Bronco prototype showing off

Loading...

Screenshot: FordTruck Yeah, the trucks are good!

We still don’t know much about Ford’s upcoming Bronco, which is slated to be unveiled sometime this spring. We are pretty sure that there will be an Ecoboost V6, an automatic transmission and independent front suspension with a solid rear axle. It appears to be largely based on the ranger, which is underpinned by the test mule, which looks little more than a ranger with a cap on his back.

On Friday, Ford released a video on YouTube in which the Bronco circles around some desert rocks and slides through sand. There doesn’t seem to be much that can be seen from this video, as the music hides all exhaust sounds and the trail seems reasonably passable for at least half of the trucks and SUVs currently on the market.

Nevertheless, I am always interested in prototypes from manufacturers and take a closer look at them. I watched the video a couple of times, including once at 0.25 times the speed, to see if I could learn anything. There are two shots from the underside of the vehicle as it moves over the camera. Maybe someone with a more technical eye could spy on something there. Ford certainly included this to agree with the slackness of the Internet.

Or maybe it’s just a neat video of a trucklet bouncing around in the dirt. Which is its own form of fun and interesting.