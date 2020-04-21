Here is Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2

Red Hat is snapping and is taking names now as part of IBM. Red Hat revenue increased 18% last quarter and almost 50% from last year. Because? One of the reasons, as Jim Kavanaugh, IBM’s CFO, said, was that “Red Hat” has been “leveraging customer relationships with IBM.” The other reason is that Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and the hybrid cloud built on it have become very popular. The company is now taking the next step in achieving this business advantage with the latest version of RHEL 8.2.

This update is built for the hybrid cloud era. Get started with new intelligent management and control capabilities through Red Hat Insights. This is Red Hat’s proactive security risk management offering.

Its latest service updates include:

Improved IT security visibility, compliance stances, and operational efficiencies that help eliminate manual methods and improve productivity in managing large complex environments while improving the security and compliance of these deployments.

New shuffle policies and services that help organizations define and control important internal policies and determine which Hat Hat product tips apply to RHEL instances and repair guidelines.

Bypass service to help computer teams compare systems with benchmarks by providing a benchmark for guiding strategies for reducing complexity and speeding up problem solving.

As companies are forced to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, companies operate remotely with small staff. So now, more than ever, system administrators need to be able to control, manage, and analyze the underlying foundations of enterprise technology stacks, no matter what size, scale, complexity, or location they are in footprints. hybrid / multi-cloud. That’s where Insights shines.

According to Stefanie Chiras, RHEL’s Vice President and CEO, he said:

“Right now, IT organizations need more with existing technologies in their established software stack; they need to boost operational stability and maintain service availability, often with limited or remote computer equipment, without mortgaging their technological future. RHEL 8.2 provides this and more, with proactive and intelligent control capabilities and enterprise-ready container tools, which enable IT teams to meet today’s crucial needs, while remaining ready for the future of cloud, as long as its operations can support it. “

RHEL 8.2 also includes additional performance monitors and upgrades. This includes:

Red Hat has also been working on improving its container tools. If you want to move forward with the latest Skopeo and Buildah tools, the latest container tools, you can.

To improve container workloads, RHEL 8.2 introduces Udica. This is a new tool for more easily customized security policies focused on SELinux containers. When applied to a specific workload, Udica can reduce the risk that a process may “pop up” a container to cause problems for other containers or the host itself.

The new RHEL also includes red Hat Universal base image enhancements. The base image is a lightweight RHEL distro for use in containers. Its new features are:

OpenJDK and .NET 3.0 for Extended Developer Choice in Creating Red Hat Certified Cloud-native Applications

Enhanced access to the source code associated with a given image by a single command, making it easier for Red Hat partners to meet the requirements of the open source licensing requirements.

For CIO and CTO, RHEL 8.2 has improved its business management tools. These are:

Integrated RHEL subscription registration as part of the installation process, providing an on-board experience easier for new installations.

The ability to enable Red Hat Insights during installation to simplify the launch of Insights for RHEL farms of any size.

Continuous refinement and monitoring of RHEL’s lifecycle with in-place upgrade tests, Red Hat Insights rules to assist in upgrades, and the Convert2RHEL tool, which can help move workloads from unsupported RHEL clones such as CentOS towards the leading enterprise Linux Linux platform.

RHEL 8.2 programmers will be happy with its closer integration with the extended Berkeley Package Filter (eBPF). This is a kernel virtual machine that allows code execution in the kernel space.

Brendan Gregg, a leading performance architect at Netflix, described it as a “fundamental change to a 50-year-old kernel model, introducing a new interface for kernel requests next to syscalls.” Gregg continued: “(This allows you) to write resource-efficient, high-performance, kernel-mode applications with secure guarantees.”

This release also comes with GCC Toolset 9.1; Python 3.8 and Maven 3.6.

Although announced on April 21, 2020, RHEL 8.2 is not yet available. It will be available soon through the Red Hat customer portal.

