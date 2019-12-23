Here is Marty Scurll's contract status as he works with ROH and the NWA

Loading...

Since the start of All Elite Wrestling, Marty Scurll has been one of the wrestlers most commonly believed to be participating in the promotion. And for a good reason. Scurll was the only person who was a member of The Elite and did not sign with AEW when it was founded. However, this can be explained by the term of his contract with Ring of Honor.

When he was referred to Being The Elite shortly before his ROH contract expired, many thought that the villain would soon appear in AEW – but then he performed surprisingly in the NWA. Scurll also ranked on Ring of Honor's TV recordings after the Final Battle. Nothing happened at this event that indicated that he would leave the doctorate.

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports on the current status of Scurll in the wrestling world: he is a free agent. The WON also reports that Scurll is appearing for a company that is neither ROH nor NWA, but has so far been kept silent.

In the meantime, Cody has spoken positively about Scurll as a person, but in an interview with Talksport stated that "anything he does in the next few weeks or months would not be permanent for him." He tests the water here and there and that's pretty much all I can say about Marty. "

Scurll is one of the few known free agents whose future is expected to be clear in 2020, along with Brodie Lee (Luke Harper of fka WWE) and Killer Kross (who has reportedly received an offer from WWE).

(tagsToTranslate) prowrestling (t) all elite wrestling (t) is the elite (t) marty scurll (t) national wrestling alliance (t) nwa (t) ring of honor (t) raw (t) the elite