Here is everything that was in the luxurious SAG Awards gift bags last night

Last night, the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 took place this year at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. And with nominees from Jodie Comer and Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Charlize Theron and Renée Zellweger, the evening promised to be one of the most memorable to date.

From a reunion of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt to the vegan menu and political forums, this year’s SAG Awards made the headlines, but it was the luxury gift bags that made the most talk.

Yes really.

But what did the gift bags include?

Each gift bag included a PopSockets PopGrip, Squalane + Peptide Biossance eye gel, Talenti Gelato & Sorbett, a Totes Triple Protection umbrella, Johnson & Johnson Listerine Ready! Clean Mint tabs, Life’s Grape dark chocolate vine raisins, an Olloclip MultiClip, Johnson & Johnson Listerine Ready! Clean Mints tabs, Manuka Health New Zealand products and a Sweets Party Treats Custom Sugar Cookie.

Women’s gift bags included an additional Lug Gondola XL bag, Bombas Womens Classic Marls socks, Laki Naturals bathtubs, Trtl Flight socks, Watercolor Mint Personalized Stationery by Baumbird, ONE Brands ONE Bars, a handle Presidio, HairMax Quick Dry Towel, Patchology Moodpatch Down Time, Lapcos Hand Mask, SeeHer Phone Mirror and Best Friend-Zipper Helper.

However, the men’s bags included an additional Lug Puddle Jumper gym bag, WEN MEN eau de parfum, RXBAR & RX nut butter, SiO for Him Eye and Smile Lift, Bombas Mens Classic Marls ankle socks, Presidio handle and a Trtl travel pillow.

