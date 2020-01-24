Here is Android's 'Sharing Sharing' in action [Video]

In recent months, Google has quietly worked in the background on a new feature for Android. This feature is called “Sharing Sharing in the Neighborhood” and is in fact a clone of Apple’s convenient AirDrop service for iOS and macOS, except that it works on Android and possibly other platforms. Today we finally get a look at this new position in action.

The people of XDA developers have been closely following the Share in the Neighborhood feature on Android, as Google has made minor adjustments since we first released the news about what used to be “Fast Sharing.” In recent months we have seen a light user interface tweaks and, more recently, the renaming to Near Sharing.

That brings us to today where XDA has succeeded in making Sharing Sharing work on a number of Pixel devices. In the video below we see this upcoming function fully activated on a Pixel 2 XL and Pixel 4. This reveals in more detail what options the service users have to offer.

For example, on the settings page for nearby sharing there are a number of options. This includes setting a new name for your device, limiting sharing to contacts, and even how you want to send your data. Options are only available for using Wi-Fi – the primary transfer method – using mobile data for very small files, and even an internet-free option.

In the video, Mishaal Rahman explains that, like AirDrop, Near Sharing uses Bluetooth on your Android device to connect the two devices to each other before sending data via Wi-Fi. He also explains that Google uses location services to determine how close devices are to ensure that you do not receive random remote requests. A disclaimer states a requirement of 1 foot distance, but we speculate that it will probably work with a little more distance in between.

Later in the video we can see some transfers in action, but it doesn’t work perfectly. Sending images works smoothly, but one of the videos tried fails while another works. This feature is still being built by Google and is not yet fully finished, so things are likely to improve over time.

When do we expect Sharing to arrive in the neighborhood? It is currently unknown. However, since this is linked to Play services, Google can technically immediately turn the switch on Sharing Sharing for millions of Android devices. Remarkably, another XDA user could also make the function work on a OnePlus 7T Pro.

