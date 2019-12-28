Here is an attack: Australia accelerates the song

Loading...

The Australians' work in this series has been fast, sustained and intelligent, and yes, we are talking about fast bowlers. It should be noted that the Kiwis have played few hooks or pulls because they are difficult to play on this field – Kane Williamson has paid a frightening price – and because the Australians have given them little over this length. On the contrary, they stood up and with precision, and made the ball sew and swing. Again and again, they made the Kiwis play and made them pay to play.

Mitchell Santner of New Zealand on the third day of the Boxing Day test. Credit: AAP

If Cummins does not stand out, it is only because it is difficult to stand out when you are always exceptional. He hypnotized the Kiwis. The easiest way against a big fast bowling alley is to get away from it, but it has given them no outlet. It made everyone's date with fate inevitable. Someday, a data analyst will calculate how Australia would have fared with him during those six years in which he could only have masked the national team. It will make reading sad.

No higher praise is necessary for Pattinson than to say that he was Cummins' match that day. Because the cricket test for him was completely normal, he sometimes tries too hard. That day, he was the personified rhythm. For BJ Watling, he threw the best ball of all, straightening the line and lifting quickly to give Joe Burns a first grip. A month ago, Watling did a double century against England. Now, that's all it can do to come up with double digits. Pattinson also knocked down Tom Latham by Steve Smith in single-digit sheets before implementing a formidable act of resistance in New Zealand.

That left Starc tidy up. It has always been good at cleaning, but its reshaped action means it can do it without leaving any leftovers. He could also have had one more when a half dodged and half wincing Mitch Santner was declared not released, although the bullet appeared to be looking at the bracelet tucked into his batter's glove. Immediately there was indignation and fulmination and a lot of perspiration around an sweatband. Ah, cricket.

New Zealand was sidelined for 148. In three innings of that streak, her best score was 171. They were put to flight. Again in Australia, they only found nasty streets.

Although more than 300 to come, Australia has chosen not to apply the sequel. During the match, he was overly cautious. But with another test next week, it made managerial sense.

Pat Cummins celebrates five wickets on the third day of the Boxing Day test. Credit: AAP

Inevitably, it turned the rest of the day into a dreary exercise. For the Australians, there was a dispersion of tracks each, but not obviously enough for a pre-stem declaration. For the Kiwis, the irrepressible Wagner took two wickets to make 200 in the tests. The harm he inflicted was fairly real, for example on Smith, whom he had caught negotiating a short ball for the fourth time in the series, and on Matthew Wade, who suffered more than shots. For Australia at the moment, these are just wounds of flesh, nicks and abrasions.

Smith has a problem to solve and Australia a headache to solve when Hazlewood is back in shape. Until next week, these poses are academic. The real business of this Test Test starts again on Sunday morning when the covers come off, Cummins marks its run and Australia draws the new ball.