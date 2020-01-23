Here is a practical reason to wash your car

I know there is a camp of yours that doesn’t believe in washing your cars. And that’s good! Cars live outside and there is no point in keeping them shiny and clean. It’s a wrong attitude, but I still respect it. But here today I bring you a practical reason to wash your car. It has to do with money.

Recently, Larry Kosilla of AMMO NYC spent two days restoring a black 1984 Porsche 944 for a charity auction. The car was in a junkyard and, as explained in the video caption, was eventually donated to Kars4Kids for a tax voucher of over $ 500.

As you can imagine, it was disgusting when the team first brought it back to the garage. Inside, they found mouse shit, a crumbling heat-conducting film, a moldy interior, and a nest, to name just a few. The paint looked cloudy, everything inside had to be removed before they could be cleaned, and the wheels were almost garbage. This cosilla eventually went to another store to have it touched up.

The car still took a lot of mechanical work after the detailing was done, but the point is, someone bought it for $ 3,000. Three thousand dollars! For a car pulled from a junkyard for $ 500. The cleaning enabled Kosilla to increase the price six-fold.

Obviously, this is an extreme case. Spending two days carefully and professionally selling a junkyard car for charity sale can significantly affect most people’s cost-benefit analysis.

However, if you are considering selling your car soon, you should at least wash it and add a slight detail. This will make it look good in the pictures and for potential buyers visiting it and they will feel better. If they feel better, they are more likely to pay a higher price for it. Benefit!