Here is a Nissan 300ZX that has its fantasy of being a Ferrari FXX

The Ferrari FXX is one of the most remarkable cars that the Italian company has ever sold to customers, but unfortunately for us mere mortals it is exceptionally limited and extremely expensive. For an enthusiast in Russia, however, the FXX served as the perfect inspiration for an ambitious project.

The vehicle you're looking at may have a slight resemblance to the FXX, but it's not the real thing and is actually a 1991 Nissan 300ZX adorned with unique bodywork to mimic the look of the FXX.

Read: faster than a Bugatti 262MPH Nissan 300ZX being auctioned in Japan

Naturally, the 300ZX has a front engine while the FXX is mid-engine, so this means that the proportions of the replica are not correct at all. Nevertheless, the builder has done a reasonable (okay, some say laughable) job of simulating the appearance of the Ferrari with a bold new front plate with small round headlights. At the rear there are also four exhaust pipes where you would normally see rear lights on a street car. However, because the FXX is not street legal, Ferrari was able to throw away the rear lights.

We have no doubt that the owner has spent quite some time making the bodykit of the car. Unfortunately, it seems that the Nissan is not cared for, because the engine compartment is covered with a thick layer of dust and mud and a large part of the interior is stripped.

The car, listed on Avito, has an asking price of 300,000 Russian rubles, which corresponds to approximately US $ 4,820. If you ask us, that's about $ 4,819 too much.

