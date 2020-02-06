Here is a list of the portable technical devices you want to use every day

Electronics are getting smaller and smaller and we all seem to have our own must-have devices without which we never leave home. You probably already have a smartphone with you when you leave the house, but that doesn’t mean there can’t be a few more amenities. If you’re looking for new technology or some cool add-ons in the market, we’ve gathered a large handful of palm-sized devices to expand your EDC loadout. If you know where to look, you can get affordable prices for key finders, SD cards, USB car chargers, headphones, portable speakers and more.

Below you will find some of our favorite offerings for portable devices, from a folding keyboard to a cheap smartwatch. These offers not only fit in your pocket, but are generally so cheap that you can include them in your budget.

Tile Mate Item Finder 4-pack combo – $ 32

The only big disadvantage with cool little devices these days is that they can easily get lost. If you need help keeping an eye on the little things, the Tile Mate Object Finders are for you. The keychain-sized Tile Mate is almost 5 cm long and only 5 cm thick. Simply attach a tracker to any object and you can use the Tile companion app to find it practically anywhere. Even without the app, you can find nearby objects by vibrating, blinking, or ringing the tile from a distance.

A single tile costs around $ 22, but this 4-pack tile mate tracker is available on Amazon for $ 32 free shipping. Also check out some of the best Bluetooth trackers for more options.

Geekey Multi-Tool – Key Pocket Tool – $ 23

This multi-tool combines several tools into a practical device with a practical size that you can take with you wherever you go. It has more than 16 functions, including a metric and standard closed wrench and bit driver, a TSA-compliant serrated edge and a practical scribe tip, a bicycle spoke wrench, a bottle opener and much more. The tool is made of robust stainless steel, light and fits on your keychain.

Anker PowerCore Powerbank with 10,000 mAh – USD 27

If the palm-sized portable chargers whet your appetite for cool devices, but you want a little more juice, the Anker PowerCore 10,000 is another excellent, pocket-friendly power bank. The 10,000 mAh battery can charge your iPhone several times, although this PowerCore is hardly larger in length and width than a credit card.

Like other Anker power banks, this device features Anker’s proprietary PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology, which optimizes the charging speed for different devices and ensures that you don’t wait too long to charge your devices. This very practical charger only costs $ 27 on Amazon.

Anker portable SD card reader – $ 10

SD and MicroSD cards are an inexpensive, portable way to transfer tons of data, but not all computers have slots to store them in, and even laptops that usually only have one. If you only have a MicroSD card, you will also need an additional adapter to use it with the SD card reader.

The Anker USB 3.0 SD card reader can make your life a little easier. It has SD and MicroSD card slots that allow you to read and write on any computer at the same time. It is also compatible with all types of microSD cards and only brings you $ 10 from Amazon. This is a great device for photographers and professionals who travel a lot.

Anker PowerDrive Speed ​​2 USB car charger – $ 18

Another great Anker device doesn’t have to be in your pocket all day, but it’s still something you don’t want to be without: a quick car charger. The PowerDrive Speed ​​2 USB charger connects directly to your car’s 12 V socket and has two high-speed USB ports that give you 30 watts of combined power to refresh your technology.

Using Anker’s IQ2 technology, this handy charger can detect and automatically optimize the power output for compatible devices. Many telephones can be 80 percent powered in about 35 minutes. You can rate the PowerDrive Speed ​​2 car charger for $ 18.

Panasonic ErgoFit earphones – $ 9

A good pair of earphones is invaluable if you travel a lot and don’t want to miss out on your music and other entertainment. When it comes to in-ear headphones, a classic is unbeatable: With more than 50,000 Amazon reviews, the Panasonic ErgoFit earphones remain one of the best and most popular pairs that you can buy. If you don’t want to spend money on a pair of wireless earbuds like the AirPods, these headphone earbuds are available in Amazon for around $ 9 in different colors (and only a few dollars more for the model with a built-in earbud). Line microphone).

Mpow EM1 Bluetooth earbuds – $ 17

Yesterday’s bulky, goofy looking Bluetooth earbuds are gone – a high quality miniature Bluetooth earbud like this one from Mpow is a simple, lightweight and unobtrusive way to use your phone fully hands-free. No matter whether you are on the go or on the go and want to let go of both hands, with this practical mono headset you can make and receive calls without having to take out the phone.

The Mpow Bluetooth earphone is a cheap portable device at the usual price of $ 18-20. However, the black model is a little cheaper, so you can get these mini earphones for just $ 17 on Amazon.

Tophome earphone holder and cable holder – $ 6

It’s great to have earphones with you, but it’s not fun if the cord gets tangled in your pocket (and it always seems to happen, no matter how neatly you stow it away). The Tophome earphone holder and the cable holder made of thick real leather ensure that you never have to deal with this annoyance again.

This is the perfect gift for anyone who hates cable clutter. There is currently only $ 6 on Amazon.

POWERADD EnergyCell Mini Power Bank – $ 16

Power banks are one of the cool gadgets you want to take with you on the go so you can give your portable device a boost without having to search for the nearest outlet or USB port. The POWERADD EnergyCell mini power bank takes this portability to a new level with its pocket-friendly size and the 5,000 mAh battery.

Although the pocket-sized POWERADD EnergyCell mini power bank does not fully charge your smart devices several times, the 5,000 mAh battery is sufficient for most smartphones for more than a full charge. You can rate this handy portable charger for $ 16 on Amazon and give your iPhone the extra juice it needs.

Tesla Coil USB Rechargeable Lighter – $ 17

Do you need a light? With electric lighters like this one, the old school design was completely reinterpreted. Liquid lighters can be dirty and run out of fuel quickly – the famous Zippo, which is an all-American classic, is notorious for this – not to mention that lighter liquid and butane canisters add cost. The Tesla Coil lighter, on the other hand, uses an internal battery to project a windproof arc that is generated instead of a flame. The design is environmentally friendly and delivers up to 300 lamps on a single charge.

If you need more juice, just plug it in and turn it on using the included USB charging cable. No wicks, flints, liquids or gases that can be annoyed with. You can get this unique tech gadget on Amazon for just $ 17.

Amir snap-on camera lenses for smartphones – $ 16

If you like to take pictures with your mobile phone, but the camera functions are a bit limited, this high-tech device is just right for you. The Amir auxiliary camera lenses are made of stable aluminum and glass. The package includes a 180-degree fisheye lens, a 0.4x super wide-angle lens and a 10x macro zoom lens for detailed close-ups. The metal housing is also waterproof and dustproof.

The universal clip-on design works with most popular brands of Android phones as well as the latest Apple iPhones. The Amir smartphone camera lenses cost only $ 16 on Amazon. Since most smartphones already have a high-resolution camera, this great attachment is great EDC equipment for every aspiring photographer – even if it’s not that good for selfies.

Travelambo RFID wallet – 10-15 USD

A good RFID wallet provides an additional layer of security for the digital age and protects your credit and ID cards from remote reading devices. Thanks to the Travelambo leather wallet, you don’t have to do without style.

This minimalist wallet is made of genuine leather and is lined with RFID blocking material. It has six card slots, an ID window and a compartment where you can store a few bills. Best of all: depending on the color choice (there’s a ton), you’ll only get $ 10 to $ 15 back from Amazon, which makes it a pretty smart purchase for security-conscious people.

Samsung Evo Select MicroSD card and adapter – $ 8

It never hurts to have a bit of extra storage space (especially if you travel a lot), and now you can replace these bulky USB sticks with this super-compact MicroSD card from Samsung. With a read speed of 95 MB per second and a write speed of 20 MB per second, the Evo Select MicroSD card offers plenty of space and speed for little money. It even comes with an SD adapter (or you can use it with the anchor card reader if your computer doesn’t have an SD card slot).

The Samsung Evo Select MicroSD card with SD adapter can be purchased from Amazon for just $ 8 for the 32GB model.

Streamlight 73001 Nano Keychain Flashlight – $ 6

Many of us have flashlights on our cell phones, but they are not always convenient to use or the best option. This nano flashlight from Streamlight, one of the best flashlight manufacturers, is the perfect addition to any keychain. This powerful and compact flashlight is perfect for navigating in small, dimly lit rooms or for providing LED light where it is most needed.

The Streamlight 73001 Keychain Flashlight is available from Amazon for around $ 6 and is the perfect night light when you need it most.

Jelly Comb Folding Bluetooth Keyboard – $ 30

These folding keyboards are nothing new, but most of them – even relatively compact models – are not particularly pocket-friendly equipment. This foldable wireless keyboard from Jelly Comb is the perfect solution. It offers a miniature set of QWERTY buttons that can be folded up to the size of a large smartphone for easy storage. The metal and polymer construction is durable and light, and weighs about seven ounces.

The foldable wireless Jelly Comb keyboard is compatible with any Bluetooth-enabled iPhone, Windows or Android phone or tablet and is available from Amazon for $ 30.

Bellabeat Leaf Health Tracker – $ 96-110

The Bellabeat Leaf Health Tracker is the fitness tracker that she actually wants to wear. This fitness accessory can be worn as a necklace or bracelet without being intrusive or intrusive. It can sync with iOS and Android to capture activity metrics through the companion app.

The Bellabeat records steps, calorie consumption, sleep quality, stress levels, menstrual cycles and more. You can pick up this perfect speakerphone gift for just $ 98 and see in our test why we love the Bellabeat family of stylish health trackers.

Ewa A106 Bluetooth speaker – $ 16

Wireless speakers are arguably the most popular implementation of Bluetooth technology today that allows you to take your music with you practically anywhere. Most of these speakers won’t fit in your pocket, but this one from Ewa is an exception. This tiny, cool tech device has a battery life of six hours and delivers great sound from a package that fits in the palm of your hand.

The Ewa speaker measures less than two inches on each side and can be used as a pocket party companion by Amazon for just $ 16. It may not come with Alexa like the Amazon Echo Hub, but it is a great way to take your music with you.

Do you want more great things? On our page with selected offers you will find technical offers and much more.

Follow @dealsDT

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we carefully and independently choose what we cover. The prices, details and availability of the products and offers in this article can be changed at any time. Before buying, make sure they are still valid.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links. This supports the work we do for our readers.

Editor’s recommendations