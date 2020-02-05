“Here for a reason”: a trip from the Chicago police officer to the Utah pastor

SALT LAKE CITY – On the evening of December 13, Rev. Oscar T. Moses and his wife, Jacqueline, both at their home in Chicago, trying not to think of a life-changing phone call.

At that time across the country in Utah, the couple knew that the Calvary Baptist Church congregation was voting to select a new pastor to replace the retiring Pastor France A. Davis.

Pastor Moses had already survived a rigorous application process and interview to qualify as one of the three finalists. The couple traveled to Utah, where Pastor Davis introduced them, gave him the opportunity to preach and showed them through the area. They loved the church, the people, the mountains and more.

Rev. Oscar T. Moses, the new pastor at the Calvary Baptist Church in Salt Lake City, prays before the service on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

By 9 p.m. they had not received a call from Salt Lake City. Pastor Moses looked at his wife and said, “Ah, I don’t think so,” to which she replied, “Just keep praying.”

The big call finally came around 10 p.m. and the pastor suddenly remembered the difference in time zone. With the phone in his hand, he sprinted to the side of his wife and pressed the speaker button. A member of the Calvary Baptist Search Committee said the vote was over and Pastor Mozes was elected.

“I immediately looked at my wife and there was a smile on her face. That was the determining factor. It was a confirmation that the Lord was indeed here, “said Pastor Moses. “So we accepted each other and looked at each other as:” Wow, what just happened here? “Yessir, it has been a pilgrimage of faith.”

Fast forward more than a month and the 53-year-old pastor is in Utah, adapting to his environment as the new spiritual shepherd in Calvary Baptist Church. He has given his first sermon and is still surprised that he is actually in Salt Lake City. The road from Chicago police officer to faith leader in Utah has been a fascinating journey.

He knows he has to fill big shoes. For now he trusts his favorite verses in the Bible, Proverbs 3: 5-6 – “Trust in the Lord with all your heart. And do not rely on your own understanding. Recognize him in every way and he will guide your paths. “

“I believe the Lord has me here for a reason and everything that has happened, any experience, for whatever reason, has led me to this point,” said Father Moses. “I trust that he connects the points.”

The seeds of his ministry were planted when he was 17 years old. When he went to college, his late grandmother, Bobbie Lou Moses, gave him a Bible. Inside she had written: “Proverbs 3: 5-6.” It didn’t mean much to him then, but it later served as a spiritual “light bulb,” he said.

“That has been my go-to script throughout my adult life, and I have always leaned on that text when I needed guidance,” he said.

But first he wanted to become a police officer. Pastor Moses served with the Chicago police just under 10 years. He spent most of that time working in the “projects,” some of the “toughest housing developments in the country,” facing high crime, violence and all kinds of trauma, he said.

“It looked like a hopeless situation,” he said. “It was while I was working there that my prayer life really revived.”

One of the pastor’s favorite statements is, “Your task in life is not your decision, it’s your discovery.” He decided to become a policeman, he said, and his discovery came when the Lord called him to a higher calling. In 1996 he became assistant chaplain to the police and the public spokesperson.

Three years later, the city of Chicago dissolved its division and ended his police career. “Perhaps this is the Lord’s way of telling me that it is time to move on,” he remembers thinking.

The Rev. Oscar T. Moses, the new pastor at the Calvary Baptist Church in Salt Lake City, will talk to congregants on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

Participants at the Calvary Baptist Church in Salt Lake City applaud on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Rev. Oscar T. Moses sings with the choir at the Calvary Baptist Church in Salt Lake City on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Zakai Bryant, 1, attends services at Calvary Baptist Church in Salt Lake City on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The choir sings on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Calvary Baptist Church in Salt Lake City. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

In the following years, Pastor Moses was a substitute teacher, but most of all he helped his grandfather, Rev. Joseph A. Allen, at the Mount Hermon Missionary Baptist Church in Chicago. His life path became clear in 2002 when his grandfather retired and Pastor Mozes took on the responsibilities of a full-time pastor.

His grandfather served as a minister for 41 years and had three battles with cancer at the time. The spiritual leader was the “primary model of his ministry” for his grandson, he said.

“I have seen how he not only served the people, but I looked at the sacrifices he made and I saw the exercise of his faith. I saw his faith in times of trials and tribulation,” said Pastor Moses. “His demonstration of faith was “Those with confidence that Christ and God would bring him through. In those difficult times, he sang louder and prayed louder. He was a bastion of hope and faith.”

Another mentor who has been a spiritual father for Pastor Moses is Pastor William R. Lott Sr., who still lives in Illinois. For that reason, he refers to him as his “Pastor Dad,” he said.

The other major influence in his life is his wife, Jacqueline, who has worked as a special education teacher at public schools in Chicago and is a former university education teacher at Trinity Christian College. He describes her as kind, intelligent, thoughtful, loving and caring – not to mention integrity and trust.

“I think Calvary probably chose me mainly because of her,” he said. “I tease them,” You want my wife, you don’t really love me. “She’s just a sweet person.”

It was his wife who strongly encouraged him to apply to Calvary Baptist, a process that started for him a few years ago.

After more than 15 years as the pastor on Mount Hermon, pastor Moses had reached a point where he felt “a sense of completion.” He began to pray that the Lord would give him new direction. At the urging of a friend and his wife, he looked at the Calvary Baptist application, which asked a pastor between the ages of 41 and 59. “You should see that,” his wife told him.

Rev. Oscar T. Moses, the new pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Salt Lake City, will give a sermon on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

“At the age of 50, you begin to wear as a preacher,” said Pastor Mozes.

He exchanged some texts with people in the church and applied, and then said he didn’t think about it. Three weeks later the church contacted him and asked for the first interview, which started a long process.

Then he was selected in December. Leaving Chicago and a congregation that he had known for most of his life that it was difficult, “lots of emotional ties and connections there,” but he knew it was the right move.

Jacqueline Moses is still present in Chicago and will be in Utah soon, Pastor Moses said.

His eyes and sinuses are a bit dry from the air, but he loves the view of the Wasatch Mountains and has been warmly welcomed by people in the municipality and community. He has met a few other faith leaders in the area. He also investigates how he can travel without his GPS.

Pastor Moses loves football and says he is a die-hard Chicago Bears fan, although he is now considering becoming a Jazz fan in Utah.

“We are just real people. We are not perfect,” he said with a smile. “What you see is what you get.”

What does he think about the takeover of Pastor Davis, whose 45 years of service are well documented?

“It’s very intimidating. I couldn’t duplicate France Davis in any way. I won’t even try. He has laid such a foundation here, not just on Calvary, but in Utah,” he said. “So my prayer to the Lord is not to imitate France Davis, but to be the best Oscar T. Moses that the Lord created for me. “

The subject of his first sermon was “Lord, show us the way,” and yes, it was based on his favorite verses in Proverbs. Pastor Moses hopes to implement a five-point Christian family value system in the coming years that will bless families and especially the youth with truth.

“Our motto for years was” The church of great expectation. “I’m not putting that away, but I add,” Preparing future generations to evangelize the world, “he said.” We’re trying to get our generation to pass on our faith to our children. “