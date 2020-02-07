Here comes the pain for Jaguar Land Rover

The Morning Shift All your daily car news in one convenient place. Is your time not more important?

Jaguar is not in the best place, nor is Nio, and Honda, let’s face it, can also be better. All this and more for The Morning Shift on Friday 7 February 2020.

1st gear: Jaguar stops production at its British factories

The movements are temporary, but reflect the falling demand, because who really buys a Jaguar in this time of SUV mania. Wait. No. That is not entirely true. Jaguar offers a number of crossovers for sale, but it’s easy to forget them, partly because their names are terrible. The E-Pace has a combustion engine. The I-Pace is electric. The F-Pace is not a sports car.

Brexit also did not help the company. I am sure the UK government will learn many lessons from this and promises that it will do better. I’m kidding.

Van Reuters:

The company stops production on selected days for a period of four weeks from the end of February at the Castle Bromwich plant in Central England and stops production at the nearby Solihull facility for about half a day or full day until the end of March.

“The external environment remains a challenge for our industry and the company is taking decisive action to achieve the operational efficiency needed to ensure long-term success,” the company said in a statement.

The remarkable thing is that this has nothing to do with coronavirus, which has disrupted the international supply chains. No, this is not about many people who want to buy Jaguars. Sad.

2nd gear: Nio is dead

The electric SUV maker does its best to make ends meet, but the falling demand in China and the corona virus have had a hard time.

Van Bloomberg:

The Chinese car manufacturer will sell $ 70 million in banknotes to one unidentified Asian investment fund through a private placement that, according to a statement, should close around 10 February. NIO announced a similar transaction with another non-affiliated fund in January.

NIO’s listed US shares fell by 7.1% due to concerns that the amount of money coming from the sales will not be nearly enough. Outrageous expenditures for marketing and dazzling showrooms have not stimulated enough demand for NIOs ES8 and ES6 electric sports vehicles. And now the Chinese car market – which is already struggling with weaker demand and less generous EV subsidies – is shaking the corona virus with inactive factories and stores.

That story ends on this gloomy note:

The deficit in the quarter that ended in September was $ 324.9 million. The company closed the period with 1.96 billion yuan ($ 274.3 million) in cash and equivalents and said it didn’t have enough money to continue working for another 12 months.

I rated Nio 4.8 Hyperloops in my most recent guide for the startups of cars that matter, but that now seems extremely optimistic.

3rd gear: idle at Toyota

This time it is because of the corona virus, because the aforementioned supply chains in East Asia are being disrupted.

Here is Reuters:

The Japanese car manufacturer, which operates 12 vehicle and component factories in China, said it would extend standstills “after considering various factors, including guidelines from local and regional authorities, parts delivery and logistics.

“For the week of February 10, we will prepare for the return to normal operation from February 17 and beyond,” said a statement.

The decision extends Toyota’s original plans to suspend operations until Sunday and comes as the expanding coronavirus crisis further threatens the global auto industry.

For now this seems like nothing that will affect the daily consumer, but it is definitely worth checking out.

4th gear: truck drivers receive biometric technology

Driving is a task that is under enormous threat from autonomous vehicles, although it is difficult to see this happen in the coming decades. In the meantime, The New York Times reports, there are a number of new technologies that should help truck drivers stay alert.

New portable technology controls drivers, but in a more subtle way, and comes in a variety of forms including hats, vests, wristbands and eye wear.

Glasses made by Optalert measure the blinking eye of the driver with an LED light monitor. Eyelids that remain depressed for too long may indicate a sleepy driver. The real-time measurements are displayed on a device mounted on the dashboard with alarms and messages.

A headset made by Maven Machines detects whether a driver is looking ahead through the windshield, up, down or to the side, and measures mirror checks, which can decrease in frequency when a driver becomes tired. The headset detects head bumps and shocks and indicates that the driver is falling asleep.

This system also detects notifications and can deliver notifications about ‘coachable’ behavior that can be improved, such as hard braking, and also provides audible routing, weather reports and other messages.

The New York Times does not comment on how widely used this technology is, but I think it is not that much now. Driver assistance technology is not exactly a hit with truck drivers and it is an extra cost, and truck companies do not necessarily make safety for their drivers a top priority.

You would think there could be some kind of union between truck drivers who could keep their hours well and their pay stable so that no one was encouraged or pressured to drive tired, but welcome to America, where technology will solve all our solutions problems of deregulation and trade union failure.

5th gear: the newest win report from Honda is here!

This is actually not that exciting, sorry, the exclamation point is a typo. The profit fell slightly, but not because Honda is doing terribly or something, mainly because of boring reasons such as exchange rates.

Per automotive news:

Operating profit fell to 166.6 billion yen ($ 1.53 billion) in the fiscal third quarter ending December 31, Honda said in its profit report on Friday.

Net income fell 31 percent over the three-month period to 116.4 billion yen ($ 1.07 billion), partly because the company was hit by higher US income tax expenses

Sales decreased by 5.7 percent to 3.75 trillion yen ($ 34.4 billion), while global sales fell by 11.4 percent to 1.25 million vehicles in the October to December quarter.

Despite the decline in operating profit, Honda raised its full-year earnings forecast, referring to a return to more favorable exchange rates and better-than-expected sales in Japan.

Like you were.

6th gear: Ford has big news

This news, also from Automotive News, is important for tens, maybe scores, maybe even hundreds.

DETROIT – Joe Hinrichs, 53, of Ford Motor Co., will retire as automotive president and Jim Farley, 57, president of new business technology and strategy, will be COO, Ford said.

The changes are effective from 1 March. Farley will report to CEO Jim Hackett.

Ford said the changes are meant to “accelerate the transformation to a company with higher growth and a higher margin.”

On Wall Street, Ford shares in early trading fell 2.5 percent to $ 8.04.

“On Wall Street, Ford shares in early trading fell 2.5 percent to $ 8.04.”

Reverse: I would have rejected this assignment

Neutral: what does it take to buy a new jag?

The F-Type is still good, but unfortunately I don’t have $ 70,000 lying around.

.