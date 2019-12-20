Here are which Wakefield chemists are open at Christmas

Loading...

Friday December 20, 2019

The opening hours of the neighborhood pharmacies at Christmas have been announced.

Lloyds Pharmacy on Trinity Walk is closed on Christmas Day but open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Boxing Day and New Years Day.

Kirkgate chemist Kingfisher is open from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Christmas Day but closed on Boxing Day and New Years Day.

The Upper Kirkgate Boots pharmacy is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Boxing Day but closed on Christmas Day and New Years Day.

Hughes Chemists on Madeley Road in Havercroft is open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on all three holidays. The Carlton Pharmacy on Station Road in Ossett is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Christmas Day, from 10 a.m. to noon the day after Christmas and closed on New Year's Day.

Exel Chemist on High Street in Normanton is open from 10 a.m. to noon on three public holidays.