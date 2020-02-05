Here are the terrible things that Trump did that you may have missed in the midst of accusation

In his State of the Union speech, an unchaste Donald Trump, pending the acquittal of the Republicans who call what he did “shameful and wrong”, took the credit for things he did not do and declined the blame for those things which he did. After refusing to shake the hand of speaker Nancy Pelosi before starting his speech, he praised a historic “economic miracle” (a mild increase in growth slowing down) that the army has been completely rebuilt (it is not), and that he protects coverage for pre-existing conditions (he tries to kill it).

Separating fact and fiction in every Trump speech while tolerating his reality TV pieces (Rush Limbaugh receives the Medal of Freedom on the spot and a soldier who returns from Afghanistan and surprises his wife and children in the gallery) Enough to sip the soul of those who go through the worst presidency in modern times. It leaves us without the energy to block its executive actions, which do not attract as much attention as the drama of accusation or a fixed speech, but do cause great and lasting damage.

While the House denounced the destructive case against Trump, and the Senate Republicans struggled to sit still to hear it, the president extended his travel ban to Nigeria, Africa’s largest nation, along with two other African nations and two Asian.

