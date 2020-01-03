Here are the superstars that WWE says will break out in 2020

Loading...

WWE today released a YouTube video titled "5 superstars that will break out in 2020". This essentially seems to be a preview of who fans can count on this year. It could also be just a WWE imitation of the type of video that a wrestling fan channel launches for clicks, but they've put some good wrestlers and tag teams on that list, so hopefully that's not the case!

According to this video, the WWE stars for 2020 are:

Fire and desire (Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville), as a tag team. "It's only a matter of time before Fire and Desire turn their great in-ring chemistry into results," says the narrator.

(Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville), as a tag team. "It's only a matter of time before Fire and Desire turn their great in-ring chemistry into results," says the narrator. Walter , whose chops, power, empire stable and the rule of the British championship are set out in the video

, whose chops, power, empire stable and the rule of the British championship are set out in the video Dakota Kai , who was also awarded the "Future Star of the Year" at the 2019 NXT Year-End Awards. WWE summarizes her War Games heel rotation and says that her “new take” could bring her success.

, who was also awarded the "Future Star of the Year" at the 2019 NXT Year-End Awards. WWE summarizes her War Games heel rotation and says that her “new take” could bring her success. Humberto Carrillo It is not rated as concretely as the others, but it is described as an important "future actor" and "the future could not come until 2020."

It is not rated as concretely as the others, but it is described as an important "future actor" and "the future could not come until 2020." Heavy machinery (Otis and Tucker) are the last entry on this list, with WWE dwarfing the team's popularity, saying that "we don't really see heavy machinery in full yet".

You can see the whole list here:

