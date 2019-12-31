Here are the only six cars that should be sold

Loading...

Image: by their respective manufacturer

It seems that every day a new segment of the automotive universe is created. Now there are more subspecies of BMW or Mercedes than heroes in Marvel Cinematic Universe. The burden of choice is real, and how can any of these manufacturers expect consumers to make an informed choice when there is a new one or every few weeks? No, no, friends, we must find a way to solve this scourge, and I think I have solved it. There should only be six cars.

We are wasting a lot of time, space and money by allowing the current manufacturer / dealer / customer relationship model. As with all things these days, we should be able to specify a car exactly as we want it online from the comfort of our home without aggressive sellers, and then send it directly to our entrance. Leave the dealership experience to people buying in the used market.

Why should we allow someone to buy an inferior product for their needs? Surely everyone's needs can be met with any of these six; Porsche Boxster / Cayman, Mercedes Sprinter, Honda Accord, Mazda 3, 9th-generation Ford F-150 and Lada Niva 4×4.

If you need to transport a lot of people and equipment, you surely need a large truck, not a horrible utility vehicle compromised. And if you need a sedan, surely a variety of sizes will provide your family. Can you buy a truck? Yes, only the best truck ever built. Do you want to go off the road? Here is an economic option that will approach anywhere.

Now, I know I might be worried about your freedom to choose, and I have it covered, friend. From any of these six models, you can choose between an offer of internal combustion engine, plug-in hybrid and battery electric propulsion, in addition to some body style variants.

Porsche Boxster / Cayman

If you want a sports car, you must get the best. All the central motor sports cars I've driven, including Italians with almost 700 horsepower, have felt more or less like a Porsche 981 Cayman with more power and a slightly worse direction. Surely you can see where I am going here. I would take my Boxster Bergspyder in a plug-in hybrid variant, please.

Mercedes Sprinter

Vans are really good for moving people and things. Much better than SUVs, in fact. The Sprinter is now available with some powertrain options and a variety of wheelbase and passenger configurations. Your three-row SUV can't transport a complete soccer team, but a 15-passenger Sprinter can! And there are already many after-sales providers willing to turn your Sprinter into a luxurious Rolls Royce-beater or a wild off-road mobile home.

Mazda 3

There was a time when the bread and butter of each manufacturer was the three-box vertical sedan. And for decades that sedan served as the basis for a coupe, convertible, wagon and maybe even sports version. It is time for that to return, and there is no better candidate in this size category than the Mazda 3. Also, there is no compact sedan with the same style as the Mazda 3.

Honda Accord

And if the Mazda 3 is too small for you, there's always the Honda Accord, unquestionably the best mid-size sedan in the current market. The 2.0T Sport 6MT is already exquisite, but how good would it be like a 2 + 2 two-door? Or brown hybrid [Diesel is outside, hybrid is inside, sorry!] Jalop edition manual wagon?

Ford F-150

Trucks are no longer trucks, they are symbols of what trucks are supposed to represent. They are too big to be practical, and everyone who shares the path with one suffers from it. The trucks must be the right size, and the Ford F-150 7th / 8th / 9th generation was the perfect size for a truck. That is an absolute fact that cannot be discussed. I understand that many people, especially in the United States, still need trucks to transport and tow, so this theoretical change of the automotive industry will not ignore that fact, but will look at truck buyers in the face and ask them who the hell they think. What are they.

Oh, and the vans should only accommodate three people.

Lada Niva 4×4

SUVs are to get off the beaten track, which makes it very sad to see them all on the interstate highway serving as family carriers. If you are going to transport people, get a sedan, a cart or a van for those things. If you want to go to a place that a normal car cannot take you, take the Niva.

This idea has been floating in my head for quite some time, as you can see in this tweet. However, I admitted that some people would still want an SUV. But as we all know, SUVs should only have two doors, so the Niva is clearly the only correct answer.

And before receiving hate comments, like the hate tweets that preceded them, this is not a suggestion that all cars should be shredded and replaced with just these six cars. I am saying that all new cars sold should be these six. Lower the price of parts with economies of scale, lower the manufacturing price, since many plants will produce the same cars. This is also not a good idea in the United States. Other countries should do the same, although perhaps replacing the F-150 with a supermini.

