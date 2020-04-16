Here are the new colors that Dr. Martens adds for their original 1460 boot

[Photo courtesy of Dr. Martens]

Dr. Martens has been a staple of fashion for decades, and they unveil a range of new boots in their 1460 collection with some sweet color accents that blend things together.

The iconic shoe company releases new boots in bright and glossy pink, orange, yellow and bright white.

Read more: A new game is being developed in the series “Grand Theft Auto”

The 1460 has a long history with the company as their original and most recognizable startup style. As usual with the 1460, the new colors will feature their original 8-eye design with the laces, oil, grease and anti-slip air cushioned sole with a soft leather exterior.

“The 1460 is the original Dr. Martens boot. The immediately recognizable DNA looks like this: 8 eyes, classic Dr. Martens Smooth leather, grooved sides, a heel loop, yellow stitching and a comfortable, air-cushioned sole. ”

In addition to the new available colorways, the boots are also available in sleek black, cherry red, dark green, navy blue, blue and satchel red.

They retail for $ 139 GBP and can be ordered here.

More about Dr. Martens

The British company recently unveiled a partnership with punk icons the Sex Pistols.

Two new designs were unveiled in tribute to the band’s chaotic attitude that emerged in the late 1970s.

The first set includes their 1,460 model boots bearing the title of the band’s anti-royalty single “God saves the queen.”

The other design features their white model 1461 shoe with a collage of British newspaper clippings coated on it. The prominent headline “The Filth And The Fury” is based on the reaction of the British press to the band when they appeared on a talk show.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LtHPhVhJ7Rs [/ embed]

If you’re interested in getting a pair of boots from this collaboration, head here.

What do you think of the new Dr. Martens colors available for their 1460 boot collection? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

See More: Warped Tour Mountain View Begins With Frank Iero, LTJ And More

Anti-flag