Here are the most downloaded applications of the last decade.

Facebook Inc. cleared the list, owning the four most downloaded applications.

Updated: 7:57 PM EST January 2, 2020

Applications were a large part of social connection and pop culture in the 2010s. From entertainment to communication, and from workflow to dating, applications were a central tool in the lives of many people. According to Pew Research, mobile technology has grown rapidly worldwide. It is. Estimates suggest that more than 5 billion people own mobile devices, and more than half of those connections are smartphones. Here are the 10 most downloaded applications of the last decade according to App Annie, an application analysis firm: Facebook. Facebook Messenger WhatsApp Messenger.Instagram. Snapchat Skype Browser TikTok.UC. Youtube. Twitter.

