Here are the coolest cars we found in Detroit’s most fascinating junkyard

“This thing was the best car,” said the man on the phone. We had just found his name and number on a piece of paper left on the bottom of a dead, red Pontiac Aztek and decided to call him. He praised it, I’ve never heard anyone sing about an Aztek. It was incredible, it was amazing. It was Detroit in a nutshell. And it was just the tip of the great things we found after spending a day at a junkyard in Pontiac, Michigan.

The first time I visited David Tracy on the Detroit subway suggested we go to a junkyard just to “check it out”. Without a car and therefore not saying much, I agreed. It was a very nice afternoon, so we brought a camera team with me on my second visit. We found that.

Here’s the thing about a junkyard (or junkyard, as some like to call it): Everything is in exploded view. So if you really want to see how a leaf spring works, all you have to do is find one and browse around a bit. You don’t have to search for charts or videos online. The real thing is right in front of you!

Photo: David Tracy (Jalopnik)

You also see other people up close. Or rather what they leave behind in their cars – traces and snapshots of past owners. Some salvage yards are better at cleaning the cars brought in than others, but they don’t always get everything. Open the glove box and there may still be a registration. Or maybe their esteemed CD collection Smashing Pumpkins. Old clothes, used shoes. The possibilities are really endless.

On what was supposed to be the most beautiful day in Detroit, with thick and wet snow everywhere, David, two freelance videographers, and I made our way to U-Pull and Save Auto Parts in Pontiac, Michigan. This was a place David absolutely wanted to visit as he was actually on a former Pontiac stamping press.

Think about it. Countless pontiacs slept under the snow that day. After some of their parts were stamped in Plant 15, as far as God knows, these cars were driven and, at the end of their lives, brought to rest in the place where they were born.

But it wasn’t just Pontiacs. This particular junkyard definitely tended to American junk, but there was still a respectable number of import cars. A Land Rover vomited a lot of complicated cables from its console and doors. There was an Austin Healey Sprite that was so rusty and devastated that you could stick your legs in it and run away with a new car.

Screenshot: Jalopnik

However, we made two great discoveries. The first thing I didn’t know about was the Chevrolet Avalanche’s center gate. Before, the Chevrolet Avalanche was just another stupid truck. But now that I’ve seen the versatile and useful interior, I’m overwhelmed. Why doesn’t every truck have a middle gate?

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Second, people really loved their Pontiac Aztecs. It’s easy to dismiss the Aztek as a hideous, plastic idiot from General Motors from the 2000s, but if you and I are talking about it here now, the car must have done something right, right? We found two Aztecs in the junkyard and one of them still had a folded piece of paper in the footwell.

While reading the newspaper, we found a name and phone number of someone who was probably related to this red Aztek. David decided to call him. The owner of the car lost weight and most of the Michigan car history I have ever seen followed.

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Watch our video to see our junkyard antics!