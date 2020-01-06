Here are the biblical wonders that Trump has just been threatened with bombing in Iran

Loading...

At the end of last week, using what has apparently become an official communication channel, President Trump announced via his Twitter account that the US military would target “52 Iranian sites … some at a very high and significant level. for Iran and Iranian culture “if Iran retaliated for the murder of its military superior and spy, Major General Qassem Soleimani. The selection of 52 sites would symbolize, he said, “the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago”, referring to the seat of the Tehran embassy in 1979.

The deliberate destruction of cultural heritage sites is, according to Irina Bokova, a former Director-General of UNESCO, “a war crime” and “a strategy of cultural cleansing”. It was a strategy wisely used by ISIS. In addition to the fact that the President threatens to use terrorist tactics to punish an entire people, it is important to consider the importance of the heritage he plans to eradicate.

Currently, there are 22 UNESCO World Heritage cultural sites in Iran. Among them is the ancient royal city of Persepolis, in the south-west of the country, which was once the capital of the Achaemenid empire in the 6th century BC. UNESCO describes it as “among the largest archaeological sites in the world” and having “no equivalent”. The city was founded in 518 BCE by Darius the Great and includes a number of remarkable palatial buildings, terraces and a remarkably architectural throne room.

If Darius the Great seems familiar to you, it may be because it is, according to the biblical book of Ezra, Darius who funded the restoration of the (second) Israelite temple in Jerusalem. In doing so, Darius followed a decree offered by another Persian king, Cyrus the Great. Cyrus was responsible for sending the Israelites home to the Holy Land in the first place after successfully conquering Babylon (Baghdad) in 539 BCE. For its crucial role in the history of the Israelites, the Bible actually calls Cyrus the anointed God, the Messiah: “Thus says the Lord to his anointed (Messiah), to Cyrus whom I took with his right hand” ( Is 45: 1). Cyrus tomb, which was visited by Alexander the Great, is located in Pasargades, Iran.

The influence of Cyrus the Great is felt throughout the country. According to the Greek writer Xenophon, the Persians were known as amazing gardeners. Cyrus’ son Cyrus the Younger apparently told the Greek commander Lysander that when he was not at war he spent his days gardening. Nine closed Persian gardens (all UNESCO sites), based on design principles dating from the reign of Cyrus the Great, are scattered across the country’s provinces. The gardens are divided into four sections and intelligently use running water for irrigation and decoration. The quadruple division also has a religious significance: it symbolizes the four elements of the world and the division of the world into four parts. In general, these Persian gardens are supposed to represent the paradisiacal qualities of Eden which, according to the Bible, was located at the intersection of four rivers (the word paradise in fact derives from the Persian “pardis” or beautiful garden). Their design influenced the construction of the Alhambra gardens in Spain. If Trump were to destroy these sites, one could reasonably (if hyperbolically) say that he destroyed all that was left of the Gardens of Eden.

It is not just the graves of Persian kings of biblical importance that could be in Trump’s sights. The tombs of the prophets Daniel and Habbukuk are located in Susa and Toyserkan, Iran. Although Habbukuk’s biography is somewhat obscure, the story of Daniel’s life plays an important role in both Judaism and Christianity. To this day, Daniel’s escape from the lion’s den is a staple in Christian Sunday schools. In Daniel’s case, at least six different sites claim to be the location of his grave, but the strongest candidate, recognized by Jews and Muslims, is the grave of Susa. It was first mentioned in the writings of the medieval Jewish traveler Benjamin de Tudela in the 12th century.

These examples say nothing about the bazaars and historic medieval towns, ancient inscriptions, the Zoroastrian sanctuary and the exploits of ancient engineering found in the country. The Shushtar hydraulic system – a third century infrastructure of canals, water mills, dams, tunnels and waterfalls – is a truly exceptional work of engineering that shows the spread of Roman technology in the ancient world. The desert architecture of the city of Yazd, a harmonious blend of Zoroastrian, Jewish and Islamic communities, shows how, with good management of resources, it is possible to survive in the harshest environmental conditions. And the magnificent turquoise-covered dome of the medieval mausoleum of Oljaytu is an essential link in the history of Islamic architecture.

The global political climate means that the majority of these sites are unknown to American and European tourists. But access is not equivalent to importance: destroying sites in Iran is no less horrible than bombing the Valley of the Kings in Egypt or the Colosseum in Rome. Iran was home to some of the most powerful empires in history and is as important to our understanding of world history as Egypt, Rome or China. Iranian cultural heritage is a world cultural heritage and something in which everyone has an interest. Beyond the fact that the destruction of all cultural heritage is eroding our understanding of human history, it is a country that should be important to religion-motivated voters that Trump spends so much time on. woo. The Persians funded and supported the construction of the Jerusalem temple and now Trump is threatening to destroy their heritage. Throughout his tenure as president, Trump has revealed that history is not his strong point. Now his ignorance of the past promises to have far-reaching and irreversible consequences.

