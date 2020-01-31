Here are the best laptop and Chromebook deals for up to $ 500 off

Partner commissions for this site may be charged via the links on this page. Terms of Use.

It is a new decade. And we’re going to be honest … this old laptop you’re still hurling looks a bit ragged, my friend. Now that the holidays are over, retailers want to stock up on a variety of great laptops, Chromebooks and tablets that are both new and outdated. So there’s no better time to do a much needed upgrade at a great price.

We have compiled 14 of the currently best offers for laptops, Chromebooks and tablets, which should satisfy almost every buyer. Take a look at the field of worthy competitors with significant savings of up to $ 500 off retail prices.

Thomson NEO14C-4BK32F 1.1GHz Intel Celeron 32GB SSD Windows 10 laptop – $ 199.99 (originally $ 249.99)

Less than an inch thick and weighing less than 3 pounds, this laptop is the epitome of ultra-thin technology. It is also equipped with an Intel Celeron processor, 4 GB RAM, Windows 10 and a battery life of up to 8 hours.

Samsung Chromebook 11.6 ″ 16 GB (refurbished) – $ 99.99 (originally $ 599)

Refurbished Tech is a great way to get a premium product at an absolutely affordable price. This Samsung Chromebook with a Samsung Exynos 5 dual-core 1.7 GHz CPU does all of your internet surfing, email, video chatting and more at a fraction of the usual price of this workhorse.

Lenovo N21 11 “Chromebook 2.1 GHz, 4 GB RAM, 16 GB drive (refurbished) – $ 89.99 (originally $ 599)

This Chromebook is designed for everyday use. With reinforced connectors, hinges and corners, and the ability to boot up in just 3 seconds, this Lenovo is equipped with a 180-degree rotatable camera that lets you capture the full range of still images and videos around you.

Thomson NEO 14 1.1 GHz Intel Atom 32 GB SSD Windows 10 laptop – $ 169 (originally $ 199)

The Thomson NEO is one of the cheapest laptops on the market, but still offers a lot for your money. Equipped with an Intel ATOM processor with full WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity and a Windows 10 operating system, this device is perfect for all of your mobile computers while using surprisingly little energy.

Dell Chromebook 11 11.6 ″ 16GB – Gray (Certified, Refurbished) – $ 104.99 (originally $ 299)

This Chromebook meets US military standards and has been tested for durability, pressure, temperature, humidity, shock and vibration. Fortunately, there is also a 2.1 GHz Intel Celeron processor and an Intel HD graphics coprocessor that can load websites faster and open multiple tabs without delays.

Lenovo N22 11.6 ″ Chromebook 16GB – Black (Tested, Refurbished) – $ 99.99 (originally $ 249.99)

This Lenovo Chromebook scores across the board with a 1.6 GHz Intel Celeron N3050 processor, improved browsing and streaming functions, super-fast loading times and even an extremely durable design with a waterproof keyboard to avoid unpleasant accidents. And did we mention that it’s below $ 100?

Acer Touchscreen 11 ‘Chromebook 16GB (Certified Refurbished) – $ 249 (originally $ 399)

In the event that you are interested in outdated technology, it will be rated with an “A”, which means that it is in almost new condition and is practically as new. Of course there is also the performance with a 1.6 GHz Intel Celeron processor, 4 GB RAM and a super fast start. With a $ 150 discount, that’s solid business.

Thomson NEO360X 13 Intel Celeron 32GB Windows 10 Touchscreen Laptop – $ 229.99 (originally $ 269.99)

Elegant, slim and light, the Thomson NEO360X is as versatile as it comes. With operating modes such as notebook, desktop, tablet or even tent mode, it can be adapted to your ergonomic requirements. All of this plus a 13.3-inch HD touchscreen for booting.

Dell Chromebook 11 Intel Celeron 2955U 1.40 GHz 16GB – Black (Refurbished) – $ 99 (Originally $ 159)

This Dell model offers a variety of options: The Intel Celeron dual-core processor and the Chrome operating system offer high speed, sufficient security and the silky smooth performance required by users. Portability is also an important feature, weighing only 3 pounds.

HERO 9 Intel Atom 1GB RAM 32GB SSD Windows 10 2-in-1 Tablet – $ 99.99 (originally $ 159)

The HERO 9 has the versatility of a PC, but the pick-and-go capability of a tablet. In Windows 10 with Mobile Microsoft Office and preinstalled apps, this model is immediately ready for use and can immediately connect to the Internet via WLAN or Bluetooth.

Thomson NEOX 13 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron 32 GB SSD Windows 10 laptop – $ 199.99 (originally $ 249.99)

This multi-purpose device is convenient at work or at home and can easily handle typical office operations. In addition, it offers numerous online functions for social media, entertainment and much more for your leisure time. The 1920 x 1080 IPS display in HD quality ensures first-class clarity, sharper images and vivid colors.

Dell Chromebook 11 11.6 ″ 16GB – Gray (Certified, Refurbished) – $ 104.99 (originally $ 299)

If you’re looking for the perfect Chromebook for a student, you’ll find the Dell Chromebook 11’s 2.1 GHz Intel Celeron processor, Intel HD Graphic coprocessor, and 11.6-inch anti-glare HD LCD display can hardly beat With this A-rated model you only save over 60%. However, you also get a first-class durability that can withstand the punishment of a typical school day.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4DIbRTSjjUQ (/ embed)

Dell Chromebook 11-3120 2.16 GHz Intel Celeron 16 GB SSD – Black (Refurbished) – $ 84.99 (originally $ 249.99)

Powered by a 2.16 GHz Intel N2840 processor and 4 GB RAM, this Dell offers you the speed for easy multitasking with a variety of different apps. It starts in less than 10 seconds, loads websites with Chrome OS and Chrome browser to increase productivity, and has a battery life of 10 hours, so you never run out of energy.

Dell 5190 Touchscreen Chromebook Intel Celeron N3450 32GB (Refurbished) – $ 199.99

This touchscreen Chromebook is childproof, which means it can drop liquids of up to 30 inches on steel. In addition to the rugged design, it has a long-lasting 10-hour battery (since children always forget to turn on the computer) and a fast Intel Celeron N3350 processor that offers all the cross-functional features that young users need.

Note: The general terms and conditions apply. For more information, visit the relevant retail websites. You can find more offers from our partners at TechBargains.com.

Read now: